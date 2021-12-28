SEMI expects to issue its first recertification in April

Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

The Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) faces 2022 with great research and training projects after overcoming a particularly “intense” year as a result of the continuity of the covid pandemic, according to its president Jesús Díez Manglano. The Zaragoza internist predicts before Medical Writing a year of special activity for society and reviews the status of the core issues for Internal Medicine, such as home hospitalization, generational change, recertification or the increase in MIR places.

Complete interview with Jesús Díaz Manglano on the set of Redacción Médica.

In 2021 Internal Medicine has done a great job in caring for patients with severe covid, but it has not been as recognized as they would have liked. Is it a bittersweet year for Interna?

I think it was not bittersweet. It has been a year of very intense work, just as it happened last year, and society, the profession and the health authorities as a whole have recognized us for the work we have done. Another issue is that recently they forgot about us in Congress when they made an appearance before the Health Commission to talk about the present and future of the pandemic, but I think this has been a specific thing.

Should internal be a protagonist in the care of long covid patients?

Not that it should be, but that it is. Where specific long covid consultations are established, sometimes specialists from other specialties participate, but in most cases they are consultations within the hospital environment and are performed by internists because we have treated 80 percent of covid patients who have required hospital admission. Long covid has very varied clinical manifestations and precisely the holistic vision of Internal Medicine makes us very prepared to deal with a problem of this type that can manifest itself in many different ways.

This has been talked about for many years in Spain, with different social agents and institutions intervening, but it has never been materialized. It is true that in the last year there has been a lot of talk, but we fear that it will happen as on other occasions and it will not be established. That is why we wanted to take a step forward. Although this is modest, because it will not have any formal repercussions of recertifying internists. However, we do think that the internist who is recertified by his society is having a professional bonus, not only for himself, but also for patients.

This does not mean that if a national recertification system is finally implemented, the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine will not embrace that system. The experience is that this tends to go slowly and in the meantime we have wanted to make it possible for our internists to recertify themselves from their scientific society and to be able to say to the outside that they have a recognition that they are up-to-date.

When do you estimate the first SEMI recertifications will be issued?

We do not know exactly when, but of course I would like recertification to be done in the first quarter. We want to start it up immediately and when everything starts at the beginning we have to adjust small things to make it go well. I hope that before March 31 there will already be the first recertified internist.

“We have open job offers with permanent contracts and there are no internists who take them because they do not exist”

At the moment the health authorities of the Ministry have not told us anything, we do know that there are other companies that are waiting for what we are going to do in the SEMI. Hopefully this will serve as a spur for the recertification system to be put in place at the national level. If this is the case, even if SEMI did not have its recertification system for more than a limited time, we would accept all the initiative and all the effort that we have put in.

At the labor level, on several occasions they have warned of the lack of generational change to alleviate the current deficit of internists in the future. If solutions are not taken, when do you expect the lack of specialists to affect the proper functioning of the SNS?

Right now there is going to be an important generational change and internists will be needed to replace those who will retire in a relatively short period of time. There is a very important generation, not only of internists, of all the doctors in this country, who are between 55 and 65 years old. These people are going to retire within 10 years, with which we can probably begin to have serious problems in the year 2030.

Right now in our scientific society we have open job offers with permanent contracts and there are no internists to take them because they do not exist. We must consider the number of doctors trained in this country and the distribution of doctors according to specialties.

Should Internal MIR places be increased?

Undoubtedly, to cover the needs that exist now, the MIR positions for Internal Medicine should be increased. They would have to spend three, four or five years summoning 400 annual positions so that in a period of five years we have enough professionals to be able to meet the needs we have.

Is there any measure from the SEMI to put this need to increase professionals for Internal Medicine in front of the politicians?

We have already spoken with the representatives we have in the National Commission of the Specialty to request that more places be offered in the next MIR call and, in fact, by 2022 the number of places has increased with respect to 2021 and 2020, but even so, we believe that this increase is not enough to cover the needs that exist.

What cannot be is that in Spain 60,000 graduates of Medicine remain without being able to obtain a specialized training place. An extraordinary call would have to be made aimed especially at those specialties with a greater deficit, which above all would be Internal Medicine and Family Medicine from the generalist point of view, then it would be necessary to study other needs of other specialties, such as anesthesia or some other That does have to be a MIR based on merit. You have to ask for a minimum effort and knowledge to be able to access specialized training.

Another of the core issues that has accelerated this year is home hospitalization. How should SEMI act so that internists are given a leading role in the development of these multidisciplinary units?

The organization of home hospitalization is very diverse nationwide because there are hospitals and areas where it depends on Internal Medicine, others on emergency services, and others directly from the Directorate. If what we want is the hospital at home, they have to be cared for by doctors with a recognized specialty of hospital activity. On many occasions, home hospitalization is acting as a bridge for patients leaving the Cardiology or Neurology or Rheumatology ward, but it would be inefficient to have a home hospitalization for Rheumatology, another for Cardiology and another for Pneumology. Then the internist is the one who can best attend to these patients, even in the follow-up, for example, of surgical patients.

What feedback do you receive from the health authorities? Do you agree with that position?

Most health authorities know that the internist is the best prepared to be in hospital at home. The problem is that many times there are not enough professionals to attend these Units.

The pandemic that was already there before the covid and will grow in the coming years is that of chronicity. You have repeatedly claimed that health systems need professionals with a comprehensive and holistic vision, intrinsic characteristics of Internal Medicine. Are health leaders aware of the problem and the value of the specialist in Internal Medicine?

Professionals know the value of internists, but in most cases managers are dedicated to putting out fires and this does not reveal the rest of things. Also, they know that they should reorganize care in hospitals. When the patient with chronic disease goes to the health center, his doctor and nurse take care of him on a continuous basis. Whereas when he arrives at the hospital he enters where there is a free bed. For example, a patient with heart failure, kidney failure and some cognitive impairment, in one of the admissions due to decompensation of his heart failure is admitted to Cardiology. He is discharged and two months later he is admitted to Internal Medicine again, or if when he returns he has a respiratory infection that decompensates his heart failure, sometimes he is admitted to Pulmonology. They are different teams that are treating the same patient. This would have to be rearranged in another way.

We have very important research projects underway that are bearing great fruit. The best known is the SEMI-Covid registry, but there is in the area of ​​chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; of heart failure; from autoimmune diseases; alcoholism … In addition, there are training projects that will begin in 2022 such as the ‘SEMI Decision’, which helps to make decisions in complex clinical situations. There will also be news in bioethics, the pandemic and the Euthanasia law has put us before dilemmas that we must clarify. In addition, we have the recertification project and we will continue with all the projects for the accreditation of services and functional units.

What would you like to be paid more attention to from Health in 2022?

I would like the Ministry not to forget the internists, sometimes it is easy to remember the kidney, the heart or the surgeon and one forgets the general because it is given by right. I would like them to see that they are a fundamental piece in our health system and there needs to be a sufficient number of professionals.