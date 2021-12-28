Scary! Kylie Jenner was about to be attacked over Christmas weekend

U.S-. After the parties, Kylie jenner went through a terrifying situation. Informed by police sources, TMZ disclosed that on December 26 a man was arrested in front of the model’s house in The Angels after knocking on the door. A security guard saw the man and called the police, who arrested him for violating a restraining order for showing up at the businesswoman’s home “multiple times” in recent months.

A reservation sheet obtained by AND! News confirmed that the 23-year-old man named Jrue mesgan, was arrested for a misdemeanor. He is currently being held on a $ 20,000 bond. The representatives of Kylie jenner They have not responded to the media that contacted them for comment, although not even the businesswoman herself has referred to the issue publicly.

In 2019, Kylie jenner He also filed a separate restriction against another man who showed up at his home. The man, who failed to prevail on a lesser charge of trespassing for driving on private property and a higher charge of carrying contraband to jail, was sentenced to one year in prison. Despite the bad moment that the businesswoman went through on December 26, it did not prevent this from ruining her weekend.

The day of the arrest, Jenner came to their stories of Instagram to share more videos of your family’s new kitten. The little white and orange cat made his debut on Christmas Day. The name of the new furry friend is still unknown, but the businesswoman has published tender photos with him, such as one in which he is lying on the businesswoman’s pregnant belly.

Jenner, 24, confirmed her second pregnancy with Travis scott in September, and has been kept out of the spotlight following the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival. A source close to the businesswoman recently said that the young woman “has been hanging out with her family and some close friends and is nesting until the baby is born. She loves being at home and has been preparing the nursery. “