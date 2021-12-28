Roberto Alvarado’s impressive salary as a Chivas player

Follow the debate on who was the real winner in the transfer of Roberto Alvarado at Chivas de Guadalajara in exchange for Uriel Antuna and Alejandro Mayorga to Cruz Azul, but judging by the salary that the “Louse” It is a fact that his contractual situation catapults him as the most benefited from this negotiation.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

A few days ago it was speculated that Alvarado did not want to leave the Machine, however he waited for it ended Sunday night when the Sacred Flock made official the arrival of the offensive midfielder, who will be with the red and white shirt for the next four years Unless something very emergent makes change the opinion of the directive that no longer had more patience with the “Brujo” and his indiscipline.

According to the Transfermarkt page, the “Piojo” is valued at 7.9 million dollars up to this moment, for five of Uriel Antuna, which makes it in one of the Mexican soccer players with greater projection into the future. In this sense, the footballer too He improved his salary conditions with respect to what he earned with the cement producers, where he played since June 2018.

How much will Roberto Alvarado win at Chivas?

According to information from W Deportes, Alvarado will Chivas a considerable salary increase compared to what he received in Cruz Azul: will earn 1.2 million dollars a year, when in the Cementers paid him 750 thousand. This represents an increase in 25 percent in the footballer’s pay.

In his three years defending the La Machine shirt, Roberto Alvarado scored 14 goals and gave 22 assists in 120 games played. It was a fundamental piece of the title of the Guardians 2021 of the MX League that ended the curse, but was also champion of the Copa MX (A-2018), Super Cup (2018-2019) and Champion of Champions (2021). Chivas It will be the fourth team of his career, since he was also a Necaxa player.