Robert Pattinson hits with tremendous muscles in new trailer for The Batman (VIDEO)

The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 and a few days after the end of the year, the new trailer for the film starring Robert Pattinson was revealed.

In the new trailer you can see unreleased scenes from the film and the vast majority of them are focused on Catwoman (Selina Kyle) and her relationship with The Batman, Gotham City’s night watchman.

Robert Pattinson and his muscles for The Batman

What most caught the attention of the advancement of The Batman is the new figure of Robert Pattinson, since the actor was highly criticized because some of the users considered that he did not have muscles like that of his predecessors such as Christian Bale or Ben Affleck.

However, in the trailer you can see Robert Pattinson with pronounced muscles, so Batman fans stressed that the actor did commit to his character and managed to get a spectacular body.

“Rob looks amazing like Batman, the Batsuit is perfect it looks great on him and as Bruce is going to break it”, “‘He’s very skinny, he doesn’t have the paper …’ Robert Pattinson shutting up”Were some of the comments from Internet users.

The movie The Batman opens on March 4.

