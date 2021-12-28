Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz’s performances in the Batman, among the most anticipated of 2022, reveals survey

The year practically disappeared after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% and Matrix Resurrections – 65%, the two most anticipated blockbusters of the season. While one was a hit at the box office and with audiences, the other had some trouble winning them over. With this incredible closure, 2021 managed to improve the outlook a bit for commercial theaters, but there is still a lot to fix for 2022 and blockbusters, most of them sequels, will be essential to reach better numbers. Fortunately, audiences have many reasons to get excited and go to the movies in the coming months, and the arrival of great actors to Marvel and DC will be the key to success.

Little by little, and delivery after delivery, superhero films are improving their reputation among the public, critics and the creators themselves. Directors, screenwriters and actors are now more open to being part of these worlds even for a movie and it is that they already recognize what these projects manage to cause in the fans. A new survey made by the page Fandango revealed what the public is most looking forward to in 2022, where titles such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Batman and Black Adam repeat in several of the categories.

One of the most interesting is about the new interpretations; that is, those actors that we will see for the first time in one of these films. According to the survey, the most anticipated performance is that of Robert Pattinson as Batman, in the new version that will be released in March.

Here is the complete list:

one.- Robert Pattinson – The batman.

2.- Dwayne Johnson – Black adam.

3.- Christian Bale – Thor: Love and Thunder.

4.- Issa Rae – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

5.- Zoë Kravitz – The batman.

Johnson’s appearance is one of those that generates the most expectations among the public. For starters, the project had been in limbo for years and fans came to doubt that it would ever get off the ground. On the other hand, the unexpected success of Shazam! – 88% caused a lot of emotion by the possible meeting between these characters, the solo film of Black adam and the sequel to the hero. We were recently given a first preview of the project, but in reality everything has been kept under lock and key and we will see how much it manages to keep its secrets until the summer of 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the most anticipated films among MCU fans. The return of Natalie Portman, now as a heroine, and the possibility of seeing an adaptation of the villain Gorr, played by Christian bale, as well as the repetition of the work of Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are elements that already created a lot of emotion. Marvel’s phase 4 is being put together little by little and just like the sequel to Doctor Strange: Sorcerer Supreme – 89%, this film should mark an important advance for the future of the franchise and its multiverses.

In the case of Issa rae, his participation in the sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100% will be emblematic because we will finally have the long-awaited adaptation of Jessica Drew aka Spider-Woman. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will have the difficult task of overcoming the success of the first installment, which for many is the best Spider-Man movie that has been made so far.

The batman It is one of the most anticipated releases because many have doubts about the new version of the hero and some even wonder if it is time to let him rest for a while. Batman is one of the most popular in the world, making it one of the highest grossing in movies, and while this film is not yet established as the start of a franchise, it is clear that the goal is to get there. The new trailers have done a good job of raising the relationship between Batman (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoë kravitz), which seems to be the true strength of the film, and that is why the appearance of both in the list is not at all strange.

