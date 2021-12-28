Robert Downey Jr. fights climate change through investment funds | Iron Man | Marvel

Actor, billionaire and philanthropist. Robert Downey Jr. He’s not that different from Tony Stark, but the positive point is that his charitable actions really do have an impact on the world. Recently, he has launched himself into the world of finance after creating investment funds to combat climate change.

As reported Variety, the marvel studios star revealed that it will offer financial funds for companies that have creative proposals to solve environmental problems in the world. In collaboration with FootPrint, it will make available the monetary aid for startups in these types of activities.

Downey Jr. He had never participated in the fight against climate change before, but since he has stayed away from acting he is taking other directions for his life. For this reason, it has decided to support multinational companies that undertake this work for the betterment of our civilization in the future.

The 55-year-old artist has invested his personal funds and, so far, has only done so in two companies with which he has started the firm. The minimum investment is US $ 250 thousand, which will be distributed among products, services, technology, food, agriculture, energy, transportation, education, communications, and more.

ONE OF THE HIGHEST PAID

The famous Robert Downey Jr. He has had a very complicated life due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol, which is why his marriage to actress Deborah Falconer (mother of his first child) ended in divorce. Over the years, his situation began to improve little by little, in addition, he managed to give life to Hombre de Hierro at the cinema.

After the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame”, he became one of the Hollywood’s highest paid actors. It should be noted that, in his extensive participation for Marvel studiosNot only was he receiving a multi-figure salary, he was getting a percentage of the box office. Currently, he has a fortune that brings him closer and closer to his character.

