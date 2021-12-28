Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland want to work together again

A very strong bond has been created between Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland, the actors who have played Iron Man and Spider-Man in the MCU.

It seems that Robert Downey Jr Y Tom holland have personalities similar to those of Hombre de Hierro Y Spider-man of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. So it was inevitable that they would create a great relationship between them.

Also have someone like Robert Downey Jr as a mentor is something that Tom holland should take advantage, since the star that has given life to Hombre de Hierro He has experienced highs and lows in his film career that has spanned 50 years.

A life that has seemed like a roller coaster.

Robert Downey Jr He became a teen comedy star, earning his first Oscar nomination for the film Chaplin (1992) at the age of 27. Before falling into a downward spiral over the next decade, which led to multiple drug-related arrests and stints in rehab. What followed was one of the most amazing reinventions of the modern age. Although many had discarded him, he became the most popular and highest paid movie star on the planet.

Of course, Tom holland, 24, has already been much more successful than Robert Downey Jr at the same age, but having seen the best and worst of Hollywood, he is in a unique position to offer advice and life lessons. The duo have collaborated on four films so far, but their interactions in Avengers: Endgame They were minimal and they were not even together in the filming of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (2020).

Now Robert Downey Jr Y Tom holland are looking for another project to work on together, it could be in the sequel to Uncharted if the first delivery is successful or in Sherlock Holmes 3.