Rihanna and Reese Witherspoon just became the richest singer and actress in the world

The richest female celebrities on the planet were unveiled and the result will surprise you. Who are they?

The impressive numbers that the biggest celebrities earn! In the last hours, recent movements made by two famous artists who made them the richest singer and actress in the world. Is about Rihanna Y Reese witherspoonThey not only made their fortune from their performances on stage. How they did it?

On the one hand, Forbes revealed that the patrimony of the Umbrella interpreter amounted to $ 1.7 billion product of the latest market valuations of its line of cosmetics called Fenty Beauty. The vocalist owns 50% of the company that was valued at $ 2.8 billion. In other words, most of her income corresponds to her business activity.

The same thing happens with Witherspoon, who became the highest paid actress on the planet according to data from the Wall Street Journal. The medium reported that the protagonist of Legally Blonde sold part of her production company Hello Sunshine and has a total equity of 400 million dollars.

The operation was done by a total of 900 million dollars, but a part estimated in 120 million corresponds to the artist. Despite the sale, Reese will continue to make executive decisions because he will hold a senior position. The company is a successful content producer that has to its credit the series of HBO Big Little Lies Y Little Fires Everywhere, from Amazon.

Other endeavors of Rihanna and Reese Witherspoon

For her part, Rihanna also has another company that makes her profit: it is a lingerie company called Savage x Fenty, with a value of 270 million dollars. In turn, he reaps large amounts of money from his tours and sold albums.

Witherspoon Nor is he left behind because he also has another venture that generates money. It is its official reading club where it recommends and promotes each month books that have women at the center of the topic. Only on Instagram he has more than two million followers and mobilizes thousands of dollars.