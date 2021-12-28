Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman say goodbye to Jean-Marc Vallée

The news of death of Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée Suddenly after suffering a heart attack, he has shocked the seventh art. The director, who I was 58 years old, was known for his work on titles such as the hit series Big Little Lies, Dallas Buyers Club, Sharp Objects or movies like Wild soul Y Demolition. Now many of the Hollywood stars he worked with have publicly paid tribute to him. Among them some of their fetish actors like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey, who have dedicated a few words in memory of the renowned filmmaker.

Reese witherspoon She is not only one of the essential actresses of Big Little Lies, but he also worked with Jean-Marc Vallée on the film Wild soul with a starring role that earned her an Oscar nomination for ‘Best Actress’ in 2014. However, the actress highlighted in her farewell the more intimate side of the director: “I will always remember you when the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all catch a little magic in this life. I love you, Jean Marc “, the interpreter has written next to a carousel of images full of moments together, from filming to excursions into nature or moments with other Hollywood stars.

Among the actresses who shared a closer relationship with Jean-Marc Vallée is Nicole Kidman. The actress has shared several photographs from her personal archive with the director in which the good harmony between them is evident. The protagonist of The others He has assured that “it is destroyed” and that it is difficult for him to get used to the idea that the Canadian is no longer among us. “Not only was Jean-Marc responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness, and love were an inspiring force. that I will take with me. I will always cherish those nights filming on the breaking waves of Big Sur … It doesn’t get better than that. I will always be grateful for the time I shared with this extraordinary human, “reads the actress’s text

The third great protagonist of Big Little Lies, Shaliene Woodley, has been absolutely devastated by the loss. The interpreter has expressed deep sadness while remembered their last meeting, just after she finished a quarantine and in which Jean-Marc Vallée prepared her dinner at his house. “You were interested, curious and humble. You asked all the questions and demanded so few absolute answers. You let the journey be the destination. The search be the sought. The unknown was where you thrived because it meant you were open to the magic of the experience. You listened to us women, you sought our advice, you made us feel safe, you admitted your blind spots“wrote the actress who played Jane Chapman in a long farewell text.

Matthew McConaughey, casting head of Dallas Buyers Club, another of the director’s most applauded titles, has also said goodbye with a black and white print of the two and highlighting the creative capacity of the Canadian. “He didn’t romanticize life as much as he viewed romantic life, from the struggle to the pain, the wink and the whisper, the love stories were everywhere in his eyes.” A last goodbye similar to the one you have dedicated Jake gyllenhaal, protagonist of Demolition, who has highlighted how much he will miss Jean-Marc Vallée. Words that the co-star of the same film has joined, Naomi Watts, who has assured “to be deeply grateful for having met him”. In a few lines full of compliments towards the director, the actress thanked his friendship: “I will never forget your joie de vivre. We will miss you, but your beautiful legacy will live on.”, the text concluded.

In addition to them, there have been many artists who have said goodbye to Jean-Marc Vallée, dedicating a few words of affection to him. Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner, Finneas O’Connor, Laura Dern or Josh Gad, among many other faces of cinema have sent their condolences to Alex and Emile, the two sons of the director fruit of his marriage with Chantal Cadieux, with whom he shared 15 of marriage.

