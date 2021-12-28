Real Steel 2 could have this great star as a signing

Shawn Levy, director of Real Steel, would be looking for all possible ways to reunite Hugh Jackman with a great friend of his for the sequel.

Real steel It was one of the sensations of 2011. The film excellently mixed drama, sports passion and science fiction. In addition, it was one of the first roles of Hugh jackman after the first trilogy of the X Men, which helped him not get pigeonholed into the role as much as he was.

Now, ten years later, the studio and the director, Shawn levy, they plan a sequel. To do this, they want to reunite the protagonist with Ryan reynolds, who is his great friend.

The above would be curious, since they both wanted to find you in Deadpool 3, but this apparently would not be possible. Thus, given the refusal of being or not in the UCM, This said the filmmaker about the meeting of both in his project.

Well I’ll say this, Hugh and I are definitely feeling, we’ve never stopped feeling the love for Real Steel, and it’s almost as if the volume has increased. Hugh and I were together literally last week talking about it. So I would never say never about that, a sequel to Real Steel. Besides, I’m friends with Hugh. I’m friends with Ryan. I will put them together. Whether it’s Real Steel or another movie, I’ll be directing those two amazing boys and dear friends in a movie together. ” he claimed.

There is no release date for the sequel yet. In fact, very little has been said about it, but it is expected to maintain the level of the first. If both artists were included, the expectation would increase and the marketing campaign would be very simple.

The first installment had a budget of $ 110 million, so the second is expected to equal or exceed the amount. Just wait.

Source: Screen Rant