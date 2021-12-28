Pumas beat Tabasco 3-0 in a friendly duel played at the Cantea facilities

Pumas UNAM started a new week of work with a view to the start of the Closing 2022 playing their first friendly match of the preseason. The university complex was measured at the subsidiary of Tabasco at the Cantera facilities on Monday morning in a match that ended 3-0 in favor of those led by Andres Lillini.

+ High and low of Pumas for the Closing 2022 +

Alek Álvarez, José Rogério and Juan González were the authors of the three goals with which the auriazules dispatched those of the Expansion League MX. This was the first of two exhibition matches that the university students will have before their debut in the next tournament scheduled for January 9.

This same Friday, December 31, Lillini’s troops will say goodbye to the year by playing their second preseason game. On this occasion, the rival will have greater weight than those of Tabasco as it is a local tournament team. Cruz Azul will be in charge of visiting the Cantera facilities for the initial whistle scheduled at 10:00 (local time).

After this second game, Pumas will have three days off before returning to training, with an eye on him. Toluca, a team with which they will debut at the Clausura 2022 on Sunday, January 9 from the Olympic Stadium in Ciudad Universitaria at 12:00 (local time)

No signings

At this point in the training sessions, Pumas is one of the few teams that is still making no moves in the passing market. The financial situation of the team is not for great expenses and the leadership of the UNAM has opted for a stage of austerity in which the values ​​of Pumas Tabasco that they can contribute to the Lillini team will be taken into account.