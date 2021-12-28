Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Tuesday, December 28 in Mexico

East Tuesday, December 28, the price Y exchange rate average of dollar in Mexico It is 20.70 pesos. To purchase can be found in 20.66 pesos Yet the sale in 21.68 pesos.

For the third consecutive day, the Mexican peso has a gain. This is due to the fact that little by little the economic spillover that the Christmas holidays left behind him is beginning to suffer. In addition, markets are beginning to relax after signs that the Omicron variant, although more viral, has not increased hospitalizations or deaths.

Dollar exchange rate in Mexican banks on Tuesday, December 28

Citibanamex buys at 19.96 pesos and sells at 21.23 pesos.

Banorte buys at 19.98 pesos and sells at 20.85 pesos.

HSBC México buys at 20.81 pesos and sells at 21.49 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer buys at 20.18 pesos and sells at 21.08 pesos.

Banco Azteca buys for 19.85 pesos and sells for 20.19 pesos.

Santander buys at 20.30 pesos and sells at 21.83 pesos.

