price, characteristics and technical sheet

The saying goes that there are not two without three and after knowing the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro we already have with us the Xiaomi 12X. The modest of the three, the most compact and the one that offers fairer features, seeking to attract those who do not want large screen diagonals.

And be careful, because compact does not mean small. We are facing a model with a 6.28-inch diagonal that, yes, achieves a weight that remains at 180 grams. A model that the brand promotes as easy to hold with one hand and of which we will now know its benefits.

Data sheet

Xiaomi 12X Screen 6.28-inch AMOLED 120 Hz refresh rate Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) Brightness up to 1,100 nits HDR10 + and Dolby Vision Gorilla Glass Victus Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Rear cameras Sony IMX766 50 MP 1 / 1.56 “, f / 1.9, 7P Lens, 24mm 13 MP Ultra Wide Angle 5 MP Telemacro Frontal camera 32 megapixels Battery 4,500 mAh 67W fast charge Operating system MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Others On-screen fingerprint reader WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 Harman Kardon stereo speakers Dimensions 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 180 grams

Compact, not small

Of the Xiaomi 12X, it should be noted that it offers a compact size that translates into a 6.28-inch screen. Its base is a AMOLED panel capable of offering Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), a brightness of 1,110 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

Under the hood less power than its brothers. Here Xiaomi has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 accompanied by a RAM of 8 or 12 GB of type LPDDR5 and a storage capacity to choose between 128 or 256 GB.

The photographic section is made up of three cameras in the rear and one in the front. The latter for selfies is 32 megapixels while the rear ones are made up of a 50 megapixel main sensor based on a Sony IMX766 sensor, with an f / 1.9 and a pixel size of 1 / 1.56 “. The others are an ultra wide angle 13 megapixels and an anecdotal 5 megapixel macro.

The Xiaomi 12X will arrive with Android 12 and MIUI 13, like his older brothers. It will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and will feature a 67-watt fast charge. Of course, it does not have wireless charging.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi 12X will initially be available only on the Chinese market, a country of which we already know its prices in the different variants and where it can be purchased from the month of January.