price, characteristics and technical sheet
The saying goes that there are not two without three and after knowing the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro we already have with us the Xiaomi 12X. The modest of the three, the most compact and the one that offers fairer features, seeking to attract those who do not want large screen diagonals.
And be careful, because compact does not mean small. We are facing a model with a 6.28-inch diagonal that, yes, achieves a weight that remains at 180 grams. A model that the brand promotes as easy to hold with one hand and of which we will now know its benefits.
Data sheet
Xiaomi 12X
Screen
6.28-inch AMOLED
120 Hz refresh rate
Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)
Brightness up to 1,100 nits
HDR10 + and Dolby Vision
Gorilla Glass Victus
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
RAM
8/12 GB
Storage
128/256 GB
Rear cameras
Sony IMX766 50 MP 1 / 1.56 “, f / 1.9, 7P Lens, 24mm 13 MP Ultra Wide Angle 5 MP Telemacro
Frontal camera
32 megapixels
Battery
4,500 mAh
67W fast charge
Operating system
MIUI 13 based on Android 12
Others
On-screen fingerprint reader
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Harman Kardon stereo speakers
Dimensions
152.7 x 69.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight
180 grams
Compact, not small
Of the Xiaomi 12X, it should be noted that it offers a compact size that translates into a 6.28-inch screen. Its base is a AMOLED panel capable of offering Full HD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), a brightness of 1,110 nits, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and support for HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.
Under the hood less power than its brothers. Here Xiaomi has opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 accompanied by a RAM of 8 or 12 GB of type LPDDR5 and a storage capacity to choose between 128 or 256 GB.
The photographic section is made up of three cameras in the rear and one in the front. The latter for selfies is 32 megapixels while the rear ones are made up of a 50 megapixel main sensor based on a Sony IMX766 sensor, with an f / 1.9 and a pixel size of 1 / 1.56 “. The others are an ultra wide angle 13 megapixels and an anecdotal 5 megapixel macro.
The Xiaomi 12X will arrive with Android 12 and MIUI 13, like his older brothers. It will be powered by a 4,500 mAh battery and will feature a 67-watt fast charge. Of course, it does not have wireless charging.
Price and availability
The Xiaomi 12X will initially be available only on the Chinese market, a country of which we already know its prices in the different variants and where it can be purchased from the month of January.
- Xiaomi 12X with 8 RAM and 128 GB: 2999 yuan, about 415 euros to change.
- Xiaomi 12X with 8 RAM 256 GB: 3299 yuan, about 457 euros to change.
- Xiaomi 12X with 12 RAM and 256 GB: 3599 yuan, about 498 euros to change.