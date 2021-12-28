Police are murdered in Irapuato, Guanajuato; received 3 bullets

Irapuato, Guanajuato. – A person who belonged to the body of the Municipal police from Irapuato, Guanajuato, was murdered to bullets when he was going to work this Monday on a road that leads to the community of San Roque.

Reports indicate that it was around five thirty in the morning when local residents called the emergency numbers because there was an injured man on the road, after having been attacked at least five times with firearms.

It was the municipal police who came to the report as the first respondent, realizing that the person already dead was his partner, who was identified as Miguel, who had 50 years and four years of police career in the corporation and who was appointed in the Central Zone delegation.

Reports indicate that police officer Miguel presented at least three bullet wounds, when he was attacked while riding a motorcycle of the Italika brand, by armed civilians who fired repeatedly, the element falling dead, even leaving the motorcycle running.

For its part, the Secretariat for Citizen Security condemned Miguel’s murder and sent condolences to the family of the uniformed man.

“All of us who work in the Secretariat we regret this fact and we sympathize with the family from our partner Miguel, 50 years old, “said the statement released after the event.

So far the civil association Common cause has registered 38 police officers murdered in the Mexican Bajío entity, being the state with the highest rate of deaths registered in Mexico.