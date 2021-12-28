Paul Bettany breaks the silence about the violent messages that Johnny Depp sent him talking about Amber Heard

Paul bettany spoke for the first time about the text messages he exchanged with Johnny Depp about Amber Heard, that were read in the libel suit against the British tabloid The Sun. The messages involve both stars. The actor described as “unpleasant” that the court file included private conversations.

The interpreter said in an interview with The Independent, published last Saturday, that it is “a really difficult subject” to address and considered that, to do so, “it would simply add fuel to the fire.”

“Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a group of attorneys review every single email and text message you sent for ten years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling, ”he said.

The actor by WandaVision In this way, he evaded delving into the content of his 2013 exchanges with Depp about the ex-wife of the actor from Fantastic Animals. Those messages were made public during the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp after being qualified in a column of The Sun as a “wife abuser” after his controversial separation from the actress.

Texts between Bettany and her colleague were read aloud in court in 2020 and, among other scandalous comments, the communications show Depp suggesting burning the actress while Bettany, seemingly taking it as a joke, responds and proposes opting instead for a “drowning test” to determine if “she is a witch or not”.

Paul Bettany on WandaVision

“I’m not sure we should burn Amber. They are charming company and pleasing to the eye. Of course, we could run a drowning test. Ideas? You have a pool, ”says Bettany in one of the messages.

The divorce between Depp and Heard after a marriage of just 15 months was settled four years ago. However, the trial of The Sun it seems to have been a reissue of that separation. Heard was not going to be the protagonist, but only a witness, but the amount of dirty laundry they have taken from each other has had more impact than the cause itself.

Justice dismissed Depp’s defamation claim in November 2020, after determining that the assault charges brought against the actor were “substantially true.” The actor was also refused permission to appeal the decision directly to the British court of appeal.

Following the November 2020 court ruling, Warner Bros severed its ties with Depp, whom it replaced in the franchise of Fantastic animals. In August 2021, the actor said he was being boycotted by Hollywood and later expressed that the culture of cancellation became “so out of control that no one is safe.”

On the other hand, last August the Justice admitted a lawsuit by the actor in which he requires his ex-wife to prove with evidence that he kept his word and donated the 7 million dollars he received after the divorce.

Amber Heard and her daughter, Oonagh Paige

The rupture was filled with public accusations from various fronts: each one claimed to be the victim of episodes of violence and defamation by the other, and they fought for financial compensation after ending their relationship before the law. For several months, Depp has insisted and asked Heard to prove that he made the promised donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with the money received in the divorce.

The actress, for her part, declared that she was not “dishonest” with her donations and clarified that her agreement had some specific considerations: she promised that she would pay the 7 million over 10 years. Given the interpreter’s confusing assertion, the judge admitted 23 of the 24 requests made by the actor, prompting the civil rights organization to release evidence of the contribution made by Heard.

As the legal raid progresses, the actress turned the page and began a new stage in her life: on April 8, she became the mother of Oonagh Paige, through a surrogacy. After divorcing Depp, Heard began a relationship with director Bianca Butti, and the last time they were seen together was last February, but it is unknown if they are still together.