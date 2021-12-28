Pattinson shows off a steel abdomen in new Batman trailer

for: Agencies – December 27, 2021, 05:25 pm

(THE UNIVERSAL).- After little snippets released over the two years since Robert Pattinson was announced as DC’s new Batman, the wait is over.

Today the trailer for “The Batman” was finally released and Pattinson looks amazing in his vigilante suit, with a steel body, doing justice to his predecessors Ben Affleck and Christian Bale.

In the trailer he catches us at first sight with an explosive love-hate couple: “The Bat and the Cat” -the bat and the cat- as mentioned by Selina Kyle, “Catwoman”, played by Zoë Kravitz.

Apparently, “Catwoman” will cause our hero some problems because he does not know if she is a friend or an enemy, what cannot be denied is the incredible physical attraction between Bruce and Selina.

In addition, Bruce Wayne must demonstrate through his alter ego that he does more for Gotham City than the public eye believes as can be seen in the clip.

The protagonist must rethink how involved his own family was in the corruption of his city while investigating a series of murders.

In the cast of the film is Paul Dano as the “Riddler”, who at the beginning of the video can be seen complicating the lives of the protagonists with enigmas to which the superhero gives a single answer: “Justice, the answer is justice.”

It will also feature Colin Farrell as “Penguin”, John Turuturro as crime boss “Carmine Falcone” and Jeffrey Wright as “Commissioner Gordon.”

Between secrets, villains as loved as hated and lots of action, Matt Reeves, director of the film and of films such as “Cloverfield” and “Planet of the Apes”, promises a darker Batman never seen before who must face his own demons. “The Batman” will premiere on March 4, 2022, exclusively, and will be fully released later by HBO Max.