Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Monday, December 27

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Paramount + we usually go easy and aim for what’s new.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list of its 10 most popular productions in the United States, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

one. South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid

If Stan, Kyle, and Cartman could work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. Going back in time seems like the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

two. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same again.

Four. Steve and the League of Monsters

In a world where monsters are tamed and monster fighting is a popular sport, Winnie wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by turning a monster into a fighter.

5. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

6. Reno 911 !: The Hunt For QAnon (TV)

The Reno Sheriff’s Department hunts down Q, responsible for everything behind QAnon’s conspiracies. (FILMAFFINITY)

7. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the brink of mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

8. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

9. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

10. Spongebob: The Movie

There are problems in Bikini Bottom: King Neptune’s crown has disappeared and suspicions fall on Mr. Krabs. Together with Patrick, his best friend, SpongeBob marches to the dangerous Shell City to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

