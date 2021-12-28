Paco Len: “With age I have become handsome”

The actor celebrates his most fruitful year with festive outfits and the sparkle of Bvlgari jewelry. Len has made his Hollywood debut alongside Nicolas Cage and has four films pending release.

Paco Len has matured and has become “handsome.” We meet at the imposing Rosewood Villa Magna, in one of its stately rooms. All machinery is arranged for a festive, crazy and theatrical fashion production. Wrapped in skinny jeans and an ecru turtleneck, the actor doesn’t need any outfits to shine. It wastes magnetism by itself.

TO Paco Len (Seville, October 4, 1974) he is amused by fashion, he says that it interests him like any other artistic manifestation. “The creation of the aspirational needs art.” In fact, in Rainbow, the film that he has directed and that has just finished filming, is very present. The essentials for this man multitask it is knowing how to play and knowing that this is a game. “Having fun and having fun is a must. What makes me most envious is the people who are successful and who seem to have a good time, “he confesses. Resigned to the reality that they still call him Luisma, he feels proud and grateful to this” great character “of the Ada series which has allowed him to develop his most personal projects.

QUESTION. When did you discover that you wanted to pursue acting?

ANSWER. I have never wanted to be anything else. At the age of four or five, I wrote in a role that I wanted to be an actor. And so it has been. As I was very shy as a boy, it was a way of not being me, of playing at being someone else.

Q. Are you still shy?

R. I am shy with many social skills. So actually I am, but I can’t tell.

P. Did you know then that you wanted to go behind the scenes?

R. That came later, when I was in Ada. It had been a long time and it bored me, I had to invent new things. Ever since I came out of my acting studies, I have been in company and have always generated my own work. You do not have to wait for them to call you because nobody calls you the same.

Q. He premieres at Christmas “Mam o pap”, he has worked with Nicolas Cage, he has just finished “Rainbow” and he has “Don’t look in the eyes” pending the premiere. A non-stop …

R. I have been very lucky, I have made five productions with masks. Thank God I haven’t stopped. Even in confinement I made a short with my mobile [se re]. That is an example of not stopping. If they cut off your leg … Well, no leg.

Q. You say that “Rainbow” is a free and contemporary inspiration from “The Wizard of Oz”. What does that translate into?

R. It is the initiatory journey from a girl to a woman. It has the structure of The Wizard of Oz and the character, fantasy is mixed a bit with reality. There is also a lot of music, fashion and personalities like Dora [Postigo], Ajax [Pedrosa] and Wekafor [Jibril], which are mixed with Carmen Machi, Carmen Maura and Luis Bermejo. Cinema is a channel for art.

P.It seems that whenever he calls someone he says “if you tell me come, I’ll leave everything” …

R. A little yes, I notice it and it surprises me and makes me responsible. When suddenly Carmen Maura and Carmen Machi are handed over to you, as well as ‘come do whatever you want with me’, I say: “Oh my God, let’s see how I handle this.” They did not know each other and I do not know how anyone had thought to put those two monsters together.

Paco Len likes to do everything, but he quickly gets bored. And, although his most popular facet is playing comic roles, in the drama he feels very good: “It is something that has to do with age. You feel like getting dark, to get inside, he asks you for other tones and other things. . It costs you more to be silly. In the adaptation of the novel by Mills Do not look in the eyes, something like an intimate metaphysical thriller, I play a role very different from anything I had done before, “he says. It is not in the only one, in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which has shot in Hollywood with Nicolas Cage, does bad.

Q. What is he like? How was the shoot?

R. He is a legend 24 hours a day[risas]. And he’s in legend mode from breakfast to bed, never stops being Nicolas Cage. The hardest thing was working with a giant team talking with masks. Pedro Pascal it was my feet and my hands. In addition. There was not only the difficulty of shooting in another language and with Nicolas Cage, but also doing action scenes, with shooting, with fights, with things that I’m not used to. Although that amused me a lot.

Q. It seems like a good learning …

R. Yes, he also had the liberation of not being known. With anything that I did well they were surprised and they were amused [risas].

Q. What do you think is expected of you?

A. It is horrible. It is very uncomfortable having to meet expectations, which sometimes belong to others and not yours.

P. How do you take on each project when you are a director?

R. I have always taken this directing as an extracurricular, but I have already had four films, a series … I still do not know many things, I know what I want to tell, but you are always on the edge that nothing comes out.

P. What have you not done professionally and would you like it?

R. I still have a lot of things left as an actor. The good thing is that you keep changing, getting older and accessing other roles. As I come from comedy, there are many things in other genres that I have left to explore. And I would like to produce, do theater … I don’t know, invent things.

P.Speaking of getting older … We live in a society that does not want to grow old, how does maturity live?

R. With a lot of awareness that you have to work on your head, apart from with gyms, creams or implants … It helps me to have positive references of beautiful older people.

P.For example…

R. The example for everything is ngela MolinaAlthough later she is not an example at all because people leave those gray hairs and those wrinkles and no one is like her. That is a trap. Wrinkles and terrible things will come, and hopefully, too, because it means that we are alive. But you have to do a lot of work, it’s true, head over heels above all. Although I think that with age I have become a handsome man that I have never been. As Margarita de Francisco, a Colombian actress, used to say, “at a certain age you have to pull your personality, that it doesn’t fall or wrinkle or anything”. That goes up.

P.Aging doesn’t scare you and neither does directing. What then is Paco Len afraid of?

R. I have many fears and, above all, I have many fears of myself. Of not being able, of not aging well, of not enjoying phases of life … And of becoming cynical, of having the feeling that I already know everything. When I notice that attitude, it makes me very angry and I don’t like it. I would like to stay curious because that is what youth is. There are so many things to see and know that curiosity is a more logical attitude than cynicism.

P. We get tired of hearing that with the pandemic we were going to do better … Do you have that feeling?

R. To me, to many people, it has connected us with things that you give more value if you lose them. Things very everyday of the people, such as the party, celebrating, getting together … The pandemic has not changed us, but it has made us more aware.