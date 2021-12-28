Pablo Aguilar confirms that he will leave Cruz Azul in 2022 and that he returns to Paraguay at a family request

The departure of Pablo Aguilar from Cruz Azul was about to be sealed in mid-2021. The central defender ended his contract after three years at La Noria, but managed to reach a renewal agreement. They signed until mid-2022, which everything indicated would be the Paraguayan’s last year in Mexico, after 11 years.

Juan Reynoso and his alternation in the blue starting eleven have made Aguilar start only in 13 of 17 games. In total, he added 80% of the probable minutes in the last Liga MX tournament. And the Guaraní have repeatedly expressed their intentions to return to their native country once the link with the Machine ends.

This Monday, December 27, 10 days before the 2022 Closing tournament begins, which is also Pablo’s last semester at Cruz Azul, the player confirmed not to renewto. In conversation with the Paraguayan program Deportes Uno, the defender affirmed that the goal is to return to his country due to family issues.

Aguilar’s mother, Benicia Benítez, would have asked her son to return to Paraguay, after long years away. “A little rope for what is coming, I feel good, we will continue to give it a little more. My contract ends in June, the idea is to return to Paraguay, it is my mother’s request too“, he claimed.

But, will Sportivo Luqueño be Pablo’s fate? Considering that the club descended in Paraguay a few weeks ago, the Cruz Azul player will wait to define. “Now it is a matter of analyzing what is best, continuing to collaborate with the institution. Now Luqueño is going to need more, I do not rule out any possibility “, he sentenced.