One more luxury? The surprising price of Cardi B’s dress

In the photos you can see that the rapper’s daughters dress with beautiful red outfits with voluminous skirts, huge bows and her hair tied back with a striking crimson ornament. The girls steal the show with their funny faces and spontaneity in front of the target. So much so, that most of the photographs are of the little girls.

Meanwhile Cardi B, who became a mother for the second time last September, looks her particular sexy and provocative style and poses in a daring white satin design with a deep neckline and a large opening in the skirt that reaches almost to the hips, a dress by JLux Label.

Among other details of the rapper’s outfit, it has shirt-style lapels, and a knot at the waist, it presents draped details that accentuate your curves to perfection. But what attracted the most attention was the cost of the dress, valued at $ 65.

Complementing her dress, Cardi B has her hair tied up in a bun high on her head and sleek, lopsided bangs. With a natural makeup in earth tones, I use various sparkling jewelry pieces and high-heeled sandals to complete your outfit.

This is the first Christmas that Cardi B and her husband Offset have spent with their young son, of which we still do not know the name; And although just three months have passed since her birth, the singer has already expressed her desire to expand the family.