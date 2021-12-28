OFFICIAL! Federico Mancuello is a new Puebla player

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.27.2021 20:58:00





After a few days of rumors, these have been confirmed this Monday: Federico Mancuello is a new Puebla player. The Argentine midfielder arrives from Vélez Sarsfield in his country, a team with which he had a contract until January 1 and with which he did not want to renew, because he wanted to reach Liga MX.

The Poblano team gave a creative welcome to the offensive wheel, who comes to the Larcamón team to replace the loss of Christian Tabó, who was signed by Cruz Azul.

“From the sister Republic Argentina, comes the brain and the artist we needed to reinforce the offense of Los LarcaBoys. Welcome Federico Mancuello!“.

* Let’s pretend they haven’t seen the ???? filtered ????, plox * From Sister Republic ????????, comes the ???? and the???? What did we need to reinforce the offense of Los LarcaBoys ???????? WELCOME TO #LaFranjaQueNosUne????, Fede @mancuello! RT if you already want to see him debuting with him ???? and ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8tg00U0Kby – Club Puebla ???? (@ClubPueblaMX) December 27, 2021

This is the second stage of the Argentine in Mexican soccer, so that in 2019 arrived to reinforce TolucaHowever, it went from less to more and at the end of 2020 he left the scarlet outfit, since he decided to return to his country.

The Independiente de Avellaneda had also gotten into the “bid” with Puebla for the offensive midfielder, however, the economic stability that the Mexican team offered him I would have seduced Mancuello, who was doing a good 21/22 campaign with Velez (3 goals and 5 assists in 23 games).