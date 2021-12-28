‘Now everyone wants to leave Cruz Azul; the new directive, disastrous’

Luis Romo could join Orbelín Pineda Y Roberto Alvarado such as the cement losses for the Closing 2022.

Faced with the ‘talent drain’ Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image, a celestial reference, attacked the new cement leadership, assuring that the players do not want to reach more machine because of the heads of the new blue project.

“I already saw it coming, the exit of blunt If it happens, it would be a big mistake, a crack all-terrain player, another one who comes out of the CABC who is not satisfied, It is incredible before everyone wanted to reach Blue Cross and now everyone wants to go, a new dire directive, he has no idea, “the former forward launched through his social networks.

Sources close to Luis Romo revealed to RECORD that the midfielder has already given the yes to specify his signing to Scratched; what ‘stops’ the exchange with the national team Carlos Rodriguez it is the negative position that this has to the change of club.

Despite the attractive salary that Blue Cross offered the young midfielder, Rodríguez is not sure about changing the air within Mexican football, because he knows that 2022 is a World Cup year and he dreams of making the leap to European football.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: CRUZ AZUL: CABECITA RODRÍGUEZ WAITS FOR OFFER FROM SAUDI ARABIA