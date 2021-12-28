North and Chicago Kardashian imitate a Kim Kardashian look

The monochrome trend that Kim kardashian He has championed this part for some time and has also penetrated the wardrobe of his children, who at their young ages have also become authentic style prescribers. So much so that last Christmas Eve the businesswoman dressed two of her little girls with a clear nod to one of her most recent and ‘fashionista’ looks. It’s about the fuchsia jumpsuit made with velvet and signed by Balenciaga that the star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ wore during her monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ last October. An ‘outfit’ that follows the austere and eccentric trail worn by the ‘celebrity’ who raised this trend during her latest ‘look’ at this year’s Met gala.

Now North and Chicago, aged eight and three respectively, have imitated in a more jovial way and according to their age this little outfit that has already become one of their mother’s most iconic. Thus, the oldest of the brothers combined a jumpsuit of the same fabric with comfortable satin sandals that also belong to Balenciaga and whose price ranges from 370 euros; while North reinvented this ‘look’ with a set of loose blouse, skirt and gloves of the same kind along with some ‘cowboy’ boots. These were the lively family photos where everyone posed full.

A style influenced by Kanye

In addition, Saint and Psalm, aged six and two respectively, were also matching each other, in this case also making a nod to the dark ‘look’ that Kim championed during the evening — an impressive draped dress with leggings signed, of course, by Balenciaga. The sudden fever that Kardashian feels for said firm dates back to a couple of months ago, when her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, opted for this aesthetic for the aesthetic of his latest album, ‘Donda’. Since then, Demna Gvasalia’s influence on Kim’s wardrobe has been more than noticeable, so much so that he was the hooded man who accompanied her to the last Met Gala.

Demna Gvasalia and Kim Kardashian, during the last Met Gala, in New York. John shearerGetty Images

We will have to see how long Kardashian extends this ‘fashionista’ idyll with the French firm that has provided her with some of the greatest style successes of her career. Something that, it seems, has now also extended to his children. Who Said It Was Easy To Grow Up In America’s Most Famous Family?

