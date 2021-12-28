Nintendo reveals the 30 most downloaded video games of 2021 in the Japanese Switch eShop – Nintenderos
Recently a new and interesting list has been published that comes directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case of the most downloaded games of 2021 in the Japanese eShop.
In the compilation that we leave you below, Nintendo Japan It details the games that have sold the most in its eShop throughout this year. Monster hunter rise It is the one that is placed in the highest.
We leave you with the list:
- 1) Monster Hunter Rise
- 2) Among Us
- 3) Shiny Diamond Pokémon
- 4) Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
- 5) Shimmering Pearl Pokémon
- 6) Human Fall Flat
- 7) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- 8) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 9) Minecraft
- 10) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- 11) 51 Worldwide Games
- 12) Mario Party Superstars
- 13) Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 14) Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- 15) Overcooked! two
- 16) New Pokémon Snap
- 17) Splatoon 2
- 18) Monster Hunter Stories 2
- 19) The Battle Cats
- 20) Fitness Boxing 2
- 21) Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- 22) Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- 23) Dragon Quest XI S
- 24) Dragon Quest III
- 25) Pokémon Sword
- 26) Videogame studio
- 27) Super Mario Party
- 28) Metroid Dread
- 29) Undertale
- 30) Miitopia
What do you think? You can share it in the comments.
