Nintendo reveals the 30 most downloaded video games of 2021 in the Japanese Switch eShop – Nintenderos

Recently a new and interesting list has been published that comes directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case of the most downloaded games of 2021 in the Japanese eShop.

In the compilation that we leave you below, Nintendo Japan It details the games that have sold the most in its eShop throughout this year. Monster hunter rise It is the one that is placed in the highest.

We leave you with the list:

1) Monster Hunter Rise

2) Among Us

3) Shiny Diamond Pokémon

4) Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!

5) Shimmering Pearl Pokémon

6) Human Fall Flat

7) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

8) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9) Minecraft

10) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11) 51 Worldwide Games

12) Mario Party Superstars

13) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14) Zelda: Breath of the Wild

15) Overcooked! two

16) New Pokémon Snap

17) Splatoon 2

18) Monster Hunter Stories 2

19) The Battle Cats

20) Fitness Boxing 2

21) Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

22) Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

23) Dragon Quest XI S

24) Dragon Quest III

25) Pokémon Sword

26) Videogame studio

27) Super Mario Party

28) Metroid Dread

29) Undertale

30) Miitopia

