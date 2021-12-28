Nintendo gets an injunction against these hacked Switch game websites in the UK – Nintenderos

Interesting information comes to us from United Kingdom High Court of Justice, in connection with Nintendo. The company has reportedly succeeded in moving a recent lawsuit against providers of illegal Nintendo Switch games to download to progress in the country.

It was a lawsuit against six different suppliers in the country (BT, EE, Plusnet, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media), which from now on will see the sale of ROMs restricted for at least two years. For this, section 97A of the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act of 1988 has been used, since, according to Nintendo UK itself, “these sites are commercial in nature because they have advertising that generates income based On page views and pop-up ads “, adding further concern about” explicit adult content that appears during the download process. “

Along with this, he mentions that he has tried to contact the owners of the defendant sites and they believe that they are all from the same entity. Judge Joanna Smith, for her part, has agreed with Nintendo “because the sites infringe copyright of Nintendo in the UK, as well as Nintendo’s trademark rights against the Trademarks Act 1994. Smith plans to issue an injunction “striking a fair balance between protecting Nintendo’s rights and those of the public.”

We will be attentive in case more details are offered in this regard. Meanwhile, what do you think of the news?

