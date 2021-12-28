Nicole Kidman regrets being cornered in promotion of “Being the Ricardos”

In an interview published by The New York Times, the star says she does not know why. “I don’t know how to answer that, you know? I don’t deal with the promotional part. Maybe they were just afraid to show me, “he declares Nicole Kidman. “What a pity”.

On the other hand, Nicole Kidman acknowledged being aware of naysayers who wanted the role to go to an actress who bore a more striking resemblance to the character, television star Lucille Ball or better known for comedy, such as Debra Messing, who had publicly pressured to get hold of the paper. “I’m not on the Internet, and I’m definitely not Googling myself,” he explains. “But everything is known.”

In another part of the interview, Nicole Kidman shared that the defection of Cate Blanchett – selected before her to star Being the Ricardos– did not prevent her from taking on the role. “I feel that there is a sacred pact between all of us: whoever gets a role must do it.” She also comments that before filming began, both she and Javier Bardem, his co-star, were about to leave. “I was scared,” he confesses. Apparently, producer Todd Black managed to convince the representatives of both actors to stay. “After that, we were convinced that we had to shoot the film.”

Finally, he spoke of certain (extremely exaggerated) criticisms of the Spanish Javier Bardem, for playing Desi Arnaz, Cuban. “Having a Spanish-born actor playing a Cuban-born character is not degrading,” says Nicole Kidman.

