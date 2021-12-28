Nicole Kidman, playing Virginia Wolf aggravated her depression after splitting with Tom Cruise

Mental health is an issue that is gaining importance is gaining importance, it is spoken of more and more naturally and there are many popular faces who have told their experience to try to make this problem visible. This time she has been one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, Nicole Kidman, who has wanted to share a very personal confession. Although his role in The hours it worth the Oscar award for Best Actress in 2003, the Bringing writer Virginia Wolf to life exacerbated my depression. The interpreter of Thunder days, 54 years old, she had just divorced at the time from Tom Cruise, the one who was her husband for 11 years and with whom she had adopted two of her children, Isabella and Connor, and put yourself in the shoes of the author it made him feel “remote” and “depressed” at the time. “I was not in my own body“, said the artist, for the first time, during an interview in the space This Cultural Life Radio 4, belonging to the BBC.

During the course of the program, the protagonist of Australia has referenced some of the most significant passages in the film has stated that she was so into the role that was completely carried away by the spirit of the character. The final scene of the film reflects how Virgia Wolf ended up committing suicide in 1941 on the River Ouse, very close to his Sussex home. While filming that gritty sequence that she didn’t want a stunt double to be used for, Nicole herself was waging her own mental health battle. “I don’t know if I ever thought of danger. I was so into it … I put the stones in my pockets and got into the river. Over and over again. Probably, I did not take into account the danger enough“, has revealed about the scene in which the writer took her life. The protagonist of Eyes wide shut has confessed that “Virginia flowed through me. I was a practically open vessel for this to happen“.

Nicole did not reveal to anyone what was happening to him at the time, although he suspected that the director, Stephen Daldry, sensed it. “I think Stephen was so delicate with me because he knew it,” he said. He has also asserted that “depression hits you at different times“. The interpreter of The Golden Compass has admitted that “I was open to understand“and that I felt a great receptivity towards the character since I thought it probably was”part of the beauty of the actor’s life“No one could suspect until then that the masterful performance for which she won the precious statuette was a much harder process for her than anyone had ever imagined.

Nicole Kidman went on to explain that, in addition to her experience playing Virginia Wolf, “I have investigated and been through so many mental health situations, of loss, of ideas, of joy, and I have given life … you know, life is what it is“, and he explained that now he dedicates a lot more to investigate on these aspects that when he was 14 years old, and that he is perfectly aware of the value that that has. “I definitely don’t want to shut down as I get older. I want to be more open, be more available and be more free“, has affirmed artist.

It is the first time that the actress reveals this passage of her life, but not the first in which she talks about her divorce from Tom Cruise. In an interview with the magazine quien in 2012 it revealed that, When her marriage didn't work out, she had to find her way "through depression", an experience of which "no regrets"since it was part of its growth". At that time he explained that part of that depression was due to the problems conceiving he had with the protagonist of Mission Impossible and that, after failing fertility treatment and suffering several miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy, thought she could never have a biological child. However, in 2008, lThe actress was a mother with her current partner the singer Keith Urban, whom he married in 2006 and with whom welcomed his daughter Sunday Rose. In 2010 the family grew and another girl, Faith Margaret, came into their lives this time through a surrogate belly.







