Nicole Kidman extends her television streak with a series for Apple TV +

This content was published on 02 March 2021 – 21:20

Los Angeles (USA), March 2 (EFE) .- Nicole Kidman, who a few years ago was one of the most important stars in cinema, will continue to be on television and will now work on “Roar”, a new series that prepares Apple TV + with a very feminine cast.

After triumphing on the small screen with hits like “Big Little Lies” (2017-2019), Kidman will be joined on “Roar” by other very prominent actresses such as Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie.

Apple TV + today defined “Roar” as an anthological series of “feminist fables and black humor.”

“Created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensh (the top managers of ‘GLOW’, 2017-2019) and based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, ‘Roar’ is a collection of eight half-hour episodes, mixing television genres and that are counted through an exclusively feminine point of view, “said the platform.

Kidman will also serve as an executive producer on “Roar.”

Ever since she triumphed in front of and behind the cameras with “Big Little Lies”, the Australian actress has found her inspiration on television in recent years.

For example, last year he presented on HBO the limited series “The Undoing,” a luxurious thriller production on New York high society led by Kidman alongside Hugh Grant, Édgar Ramírez and Donald Sutherland.

In addition, the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers” is pending release, in which she is accompanied by Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Michael Shannon.

And last October it was announced that he has reached an agreement with Amazon to star in and produce the series “Things I Know to Be True.”

As for the cinema, the winner of the Oscar for best actress for “The Hours” (2002) launched in 2020 the musical comedy “The Prom”, has recently shot “The Northman” under the direction of Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse” , 2019), and his participation in “Being The Ricardos” has also been rumored, a film that Aaron Sorkin is preparing and in which the leading couple with Javier Bardem would form. EFE

