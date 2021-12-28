News, release date on Netflix and everything we know about season 2

Related news

There is life beyond the Duke of Hastings. Months ago the followers of The Bridgertons reacted in horror to the news that René-Jean Page will not participate in the highly anticipated second season of the greatest success in the history of Netflix. It was already known that in the new episodes of the first production of Shondaland for the streaming platform they would be focused on the figure of Anthony, the older brother of the Bridgerton family who plays Jonathan Bailey (Crashing).

a new love story

Anthony, the new romantic hero of the Bridgerton family.

Netflix

The continuation of The Bridgertons will be inspired by The viscount who loved me, the second of the novels of the romantic universe created by the novelist Julia Quinn. The rumors of Lady Whistledown will continue very much to tell the passionate love story of Anthony Bridgerton, the most coveted bachelor of the season in Victorian high society. After years of fleeing from commitments, the viscount surprises relatives and strangers when he decides to find a wife with whom to settle down and start a family. Edwina Sheffield seems like her natural choice, but if she wants to win her over, she will have to receive the approval of the young woman’s older sister, Kate. The bachelor of gold will discover in their skins that convincing her will be the same or more difficult than getting her out of his head.

Five confirmed signings

Simone Ashley in ‘Sex Education’.

Netflix

The Duke’s departure will leave a gap that must be filled Simone ashley Y Charithra Chandran, those in charge of interpreting the sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma. Ashley is Olivia in Sex education, another of the great Netflix phenomena. Before joining the Shondaland series, Chandran had only appeared in one episode of the series. Alex Rider. Shelley Conn (Princess Pondicherry in the adaptation that Tim Burton made of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) will be the mother of the sisters.

Calam lynch (Derry girls) will play Theo Sharpe, a printer’s assistant who is very proud of belonging to the working class and willing to do anything to fight for workers’ rights. Rupert young (Sir Leon in the series of Marline) will be Jack, a character who did not appear in Quinn’s books.

This is just the beginning

Shonda Rhimes to write ‘The Bridgertons’ spin-off

Netflix

In the middle of filming the second season of the series, it was made public that The Bridgertons had renewed for two additional installments. In the words of Rhimes, “From the first time I read the exquisite series of The Bridgertons by Julia Quinn, I knew they were stories that would captivate audiences. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the important contributions of the entire team of Shondaland. These two more seasons are a commitment to our work and I am incredibly grateful to have such collaborative and creative partners as Netflix. Betsy and I are delighted to have the opportunity to continue to carry The Bridgertons worldwide”.

In May, it was announced that Green Light had asked Shonda to write a spin-off of the series centered on the character of Queen Charlotte. Rhimes will be directly involved for the first time in the creative process of the romantic universe to tell the rise to the throne and the eventful romantic life of a character who, curiously, was not in Julia Quinn’s novels. The spin-off too will tell the stories of the young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. “Queen Charlotte’s story was not known to most viewers before the series brought her into the world. I am delighted that this new series further expands her story and the world of The Bridgertons“he said concisely Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s global television director, in the announcement of the project.

The keys to a surprise goodbye (but not too much)

Regé-Jean Page, the Duke of Hastings.

Netflix Netflix

His story arc is for a season. It has a beginning, a middle, and an end. It’s like a miniseries. I come, I do my part and then the Bridgerton family moves on ”, explained René-Jean Page when confirming that he would not be in the second season of the Netflix series. His departure was his own decision.

Despite the fact that the Duke practically disappears from the history of The Bridgertons After the first novel, the production company offered the actor $ 50,000 per episode to participate as a guest in an arc that would last between three and five episodes. Page politely declined the offer. Phoebe dynevor, her romantic partner in fiction, will continue to appear in the series as Daphne, the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family.

The end of Simon is the beginning of the film career of the actor who plays him. Page has just shot his speech in The gray man (the most expensive movie in Netflix history. English will accompany Ryan gosling Y Chris Evans) and his most imminent schedule is busy with the filming of the new adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons, in which they will also participate Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith Y Sophia lillis.

The great love in fiction of the Duke of Hastings could also leave the series. Phoebe Dynevor struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video last summer to star in Exciting times, a romantic comedy defined as a cross between the books of Sally Rooney (author of Normal people) and the literary trilogy Crazy, rich and Asian (Adapted to the cinema with huge box office success in the United States). It is not c

More Shondaland on the way

Julia Garner and one of her Emmys for ‘Ozark’.

Reuters

Before the new season of The Bridgertons we will see Who is Anna?, the first direct creation of Shonda rhimes from Scandal. From article How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People (How Anna Delvey Fooled the Party People of New York) by Jessica Pressler, the miniseries will follow in the footsteps of a journalist with much to prove investigating the case of Anna Delvey, the legendary German heiress and Instagram star who stole the hearts of New York’s social elite … and also their money.

The first project signed and personally developed by Rhimes since Scandal will ask if Delvey is the biggest con artist in town or just a new representation of the American dream. David frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) will direct the first two chapters of a project starring Anna chlumsky (Veep) Y Julia Garner (winner of two awards Emmy for Best Dramatic Secondary on Television for His Character in Ozark). Inventing Anna It does not have a release date, but it has already finished filming.

You may also like…

• Report on the parity of Spanish series in 2021: screenwriters and directors are still a minority

• From ‘Big Little Lies to’ Dallas Buyers Club ‘, 8 series and films to remember Jean-Marc Vallée

• 2021, the year in which streaming platforms blew up the cinema market at the stroke of a checkbook

Follow the topics that interest you