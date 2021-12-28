Netflix: the 4 short series to finish in one day

The plan to spend all day watching Netflix locked up with the air conditioning and a cold drink now that the summer It is at full capacity and some days they can register temperatures over 35 degrees (today he reached 40 in some parts of the country) is ideal for many people.

But generally the problem is in which series should be seen (since the vast majority cannot be finished in just one day). With this in mind, We chose 4 ideal miniseries to watch during the holidays as they can be seen from start to finish in just 24 hours .

Someone has to die

The story about what Spanish society was like in the post-Civil War era is dramatically told in “Someone has to die“If to that is added the incredible cast that includes names like those of Carmen Maura, Ernesto Alterio, Cecilia Surez, Ester Expsito or Alexander Speitzer and a director like Manolo Caro, then there is no doubt that this series is ideal to see in a single day.

Duration: Two and a half hours.

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Inconceivable

In second place we have the series “Inconceivable“, a production that was recognized as one of the best in 2019. It tells the real story of a young woman who denounces having been raped without her family or her environment believing her because “not behaving as a rape victim should“ .

Duration: 6 hours

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Maniac

Third we have another series full of stars, since Emma Stone, Jonah hill Y Justin theroux bring “Maniac“. It is counted as a clinical trial and two strangers who agree on it may end up living an adventure that can only be described as “manitica“ .

Duration: 6 hours.

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Arcane

Finally, we have a series that is a bit longer but worthwhile since many describe it as “the best of the year”: Arcane. It is based on the universe of the popular video game “League of Legends” Y tells multiple compelling stories divided into three central acts (9 chapters in total) that end up colliding with each other with a spectacular ending .

Duration: 8 hours.

IMDb Rating: 9.2