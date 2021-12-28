Necaxa adds two Chilean reinforcements

Mexico.- Necaxa wants to leave behind the failure suffered in the Apertura 2021, because in just one week, having finished his participation, he has already added a couple of reinforcements for his squad, both are known to his coach Pablo Guede.

Is about Jorge Valdivia 38-year-old attacking midfielder who had a fleeting step in Mexican soccer. The second reinforcement is the means of containment, Angelo Araos, 24-year-old player who comes from Corinthians in Brazil.

Both players come from having little opportunity in the last semester, Araos has 326 minutes added in the Brasileirao, playing 11 games, nine of them entering exchange.

Araos has been summoned to Chilean teams with an age limit, as well as being a mainstay in the U of Chile, a team that bought him from Deportes Antofagasta when he made his professional debut with.

The midfielder joins Rubén González, Alonso Escoboza, Alan Medina and Alejandro Zendejas.

Araos would arrive by purchase, while Jorge Valdivia is a free agent and comes from Unión La Calera, a Chilean first division team.

Valdivia added just over 200 minutes last semester, where he scored a goal for his former team. Also, two tournaments ago, he played for Mazatlán FC in Mexican soccer, where he only played 86 minutes, being a starter in a game.