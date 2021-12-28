Napoli reported that it tested positive for Coronavirus; is asymptomatic

Hirving lozano is having its most regular season in the Napoli playing all the possible games of the season so far; however, that could be ending.

Through a statement, Napoli reported that the Chucky tested positive for Coronavirus during your vacation period in Mexico; Although the attacker is asymptomatic, he must comply with the mandatory quarantine period.

Hirving Lozano è positive result for Covid-19 in followed by a tampone molecolare effettuato in Messico. Il calciatore, usually vaccinated, is asymptomatic and osserverà the period of isolation presso the own domicile. pic.twitter.com/OmXT9WA8gY – Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 28, 2021

“Hirving lozano tested positive for Covid-19 after a molecular swab performed in Mexico. The player, already vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will have the isolation period at home, “his team communicated through social networks.

Since the beginning of November Loztohad not taken ownership of the azzurri attack after the injury of Matteo Politano; During the season he has added 1,444 minutes, registering three goals and three assists.

