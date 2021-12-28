“My clinical experience confirms a positive case for COVID-19 after the vaccine,” says infectologist

Specialist emphasizes that the vaccine does not necessarily reduce the risk of transmission of COVID19, but its most serious symptoms

Doctor Gabriel Martínez, infectologist.

The infectologist Gabriel Martínez, with practice in a hospital institution from the southern area of ​​the island, once again emphasized that the creation of vaccines for COVID-19 was studied around its effect by reducing serious symptoms of the virus, not necessarily its transmissibility in vaccinated people.

As for people vaccinated against the coronavirus and who have contracted it, the specialist stressed that these are minimal cases and that precisely this information is part of the data that is being collected while pharmaceutical companies continue to improve their development.

“Vaccines are one more weapon against COVID-19, but they are not 100% effective as the same companies have stipulated. Although they are minimal, there are already states like Michigan that are making their reports of patients that still vaccinated, can develop the infection (by COVID-19) and yes I have had patients who still in all probability have the first dose of vaccine (in the case of Pfizer and Moderna) they have been infected and even with the second dose (I have had cases of vaccinated patients who have contracted the virus), “he said in interview with Medicine and Public Health (MSP).

“These cases are not a considerable percentage, but they continue to be reported as information that is collected in the studies of these vaccines and the course of their development. The studies carried out have been done to see the effect of these decreasing the severity by COVID19 in vaccinated and exposed people, not in terms of the transmissibility of the virus. The objective is to minimize serious complications in the event that the vaccinated person contracts the virus from a positive person, “he reiterated

.

He exhorted that anyone who has access to the vaccine is immunized, to control the circulation of the virus in the environment and, therefore, the communities, and in this way the possibility of transmissibility is also reduced.

“The message that we carry around vaccination is not because of the effectiveness of the vaccine, it is that you do not get the false feeling that a vaccine is 100 percent effective in avoiding contracting the virus or transmitting it. The vaccine is one more weaponry And as immunity accumulates so that less virus continues to circulate in the community, we then have to continue taking supplies because there is a possibility that with everything and the vaccine you can become infected, “he said.

He indicated that regarding the severity of symptoms due to COVID-19 in vaccinated people who have contracted the virus, studies suggest that there should be no significant fatality.

“As the data increases, and herd immunity continues to increase, we must continue to practice preventive measures against the virus,” he concluded.

