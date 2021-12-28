Movie cars up for auction: 007 and ‘Two rebel policemen’ | Present

The world of car auctions is on the rise, creating a real price bubble, especially when it comes to classics. Along with this, another reason why a car tends to revalue is because it belonged to a famous personality or because having been part of a series or movie.

These two models belong to this group, one directly for sale and the other for which you can start bidding from January.

The first is the Jaguar C-X75 (in the image above), a supercar of the British brand that appeared in the film Specter of the James Bond saga. It was one of the seven vehicles used to record the tricks and, to make matters worse, it has the chassis number 007.

The history of this Jaguar is peculiar, since it is a model that never made it into production, despite initial plans. It was presented in 2010 as a prototype, equipped with a hybrid powertrain It used two gas turbines and four electric motors.

A year later the intention was announced to take him to the street with a gasoline engine assisted by four electric blocks, But the global economic crisis scenario caused the project to be canceled in 2012.

This did not prevent the sports car from Jaguar appeared in the secret agent movie. The example that is on sale at PistonHeads for 864,000 pounds (1.02 million euros, at the current exchange rate) does not have a hybrid system, but a more conventional V8 gasoline engine.

The Porsche 911 from ‘Bad Boys’

The second model will be one of the protagonists of the auctions that Mecum Auctions will hold in Kissimmee (Florida, USA) between January 6 and 16: it is the Porsche 911 turbo of the movie ‘Bad Boys’, titled in Spain as ‘Two rebel policemen’ (1995) and starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The 911 was so iconic for the film (its chase with the Shelby Cobra remains to be remembered) that it was even present at the Red carpet of the premiere of Bad Boys for Life, the third installment of the franchise that debuted in 2020.

Although it has more than 55,000 kilometers to its credit, it is preserved in very good condition. And this, added to its rarity (only 350 units of the model were sold in the United States) and the fact that it is a sports car with a pedigree (360 hp), leads us to expect that the winning bid will reach a very high figure: between 1.5 and 1.7 million dollars (between 1.3 and 1.5 million euros).