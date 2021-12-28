Motorola will launch a new version of its foldable Razr in 2022

Image : Motorola

Even though it’s still about an incipient technology and that at the moment no this giving many economic returns, It appears that none of the foldable phone manufacturers intend to Get down of the car. The last to confirm arrival from a new foldable device is Motorola, which will try its luck with another version of his mythical Motorola Razr.

This has been confirmed Chen Jin, Lenovo Executive, in a post of Weibo, although he has not given many details about the new device . As Chen explained in the post , this new Razr will have a better processor, a more advanced interface and possibly you will also receive some cosmetic changes.

This new terminal will replace l Razr 5G, a phone that turned out to be noticeably better than its predecessor, but with a price absolutely exorbitant —1500 euros— to be a terminal with the own specifications of a mid-range.

And even though Motorola substantially lowered the price of its new smartphone , nothing will have it easy as the foldable phone market is increasingly congested. H a few weeks ago both Oppo What Honor they advertised the arrival of their first folding, and just a few days later Huawei confirmed that would launch another folding model with the fact that dethrone Samsung’s Z Flip. If to that we add the new versions of the Galaxy Fold and Flip Samsung and Huawei Mate X, we will see a fierce fight in this 2022 in the folding segment.

[Vía: The Verge]