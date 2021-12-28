Most viewed | Police officer goes viral for his resemblance to Dwayne Johnson

This article is published on Yahoo in Spanish at August 2021. We show it again to our users because it was one of the most viewed stories and commented on our site throughout 2021.

The image of a police officer went viral for its striking resemblance to the actor Dwayne johnson, also know as The Rock.

Comparisons between the star of Jumanji, The 49-year-old and Morgan County Patrol Lt. Eric Fields of Alabama began earlier this month after the official Facebook page for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office uploaded a photo of the officer.

In the photo, Fields, who is also bald like the Hollywood star, can be seen smiling as he leans against a police van.

The image, which has since received more than 1,800 likes, prompted hundreds of comments from Facebook users surprised by the similarity between the two men.

“Why is The Rock in this photo? I wonder, “one person said to the sheriff’s office, while another said,” Umm, is this The Rock?

The doppelgänger also prompted someone else to joke: “Dwayne The Cop Johnson.”

The police officer’s similarities to Johnson later led to TikTok, where a woman named Chandler using the username @chandlerelyse_ urged people to look at the photo.

“I really don’t think they’re ready for this because this is crazy. Look. You can’t tell me it’s not Dwayne, ”Chandler joked as he showed Fields’ photo in the video, which has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. “Dwayne The Rock Johnson. It’s him.”

On August 26, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the similarities in another Facebook post, where the department revealed that one of its officers had run into a Walmart employee who asked to take a photo with the actor’s doppelganger.

“This gentleman recently ran into Sergeant Mason and informed him that he wanted to meet our deputy who according to people looks like ‘The Rock,’ the sheriff’s office wrote. Lieutenant Fields was happy to stop by Hartselle Walmart to see it. Tyler is one of his many workers and it was great to meet him and some of his co-workers. “

In the photo, Fields, who looks almost identical to the actor, poses next to a smiling Walmart employee, and the second photo again elicited shocked reactions in the comments.

As for Fields’ response to his viral fame, he told WVTM13 reporter Rick Karle that he’s been “having fun with it.”

However, the 37-year-old, who has been with the department for 17 years, also acknowledged that there are some key differences between him and the actor, continuing: “I’m a bit of a cross between The Rock and Vin Diesel. Remember, The Rock is 6 feet 4 inches and 260 pounds, and I’m only 6 feet 2 inches tall and 230 pounds. “

“There is a big difference between the two of us.”

