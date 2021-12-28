https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211227/conoce-el-coche-electrico-con-el-que-huawei-busca-adentirse-en-el-mercado-automotriz–fotos-1119770909.html

Meet the electric car with which Huawei seeks to enter the automotive market | Photos

Meet the electric car with which Huawei seeks to enter the automotive market | Photos

Huawei has presented in its unique concept store its first electric SUV with promising characteristics to enter and position itself in the … 27.12.2021, Sputnik Mundo

It is the Aito M5, a car that was born from the collaboration between Huawei and the Chinese automaker AITO, with a capacity to travel up to 1,242 kilometers of autonomy, it can also accelerate to the maximum in just 4.4 seconds. Aito M5 has been described as the Huawei’s most expensive smart device because it is not just a car, but it is equipped with the HarmonyOS operating system, a Huawei smart cockpit, a 2K HDR display, a Huawei sound system with 1,000 watts, the company’s signature autopilot and other electronic assistants.According to My Drivers, this is the first car that Huawei presented in its unique concept store, the world’s first Huawei concept store, where all visitors will be able to check the latest innovations of the company, including the Aito M5 hybrid SUV Huawei Consumer Business CEO Yu Chengdong invited everyone to visit the store, but the waiting line to see the car is so long that They accept it to visitors who make an appointment. There are a total of three models of the Aito M5 that range in price from $ 39,000 to $ 50,000. Pre-orders are already being taken and they estimate that the cars will be delivered in 2022.

