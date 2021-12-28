Matthew McConaughey has been reborn and is living in a second phase

When Matthew McConaughey He was 18 years old, he made an exchange trip to Warnervale, on the Central Coast of New South Wales. Waiting for sunny weather on an Australian beach, McConaughey decidedly didn’t get that. In his memoir “Greenlights”, which was a best-seller in 2020, the actor, now an Oscar winner, he described his time as “hell”.

But, the 52-year-old actor now wants to clear things up.

“Trust me, he was kind to me then,” he clarifies, “only I had to go through my own personal initiation, rites of passage … Australia has been good to me, and hopefully I have been good to her. We enjoy each other. “

Photo: Instagram, Matthew McConaughey

34 years have passed since McConaughey landed for the first time in Australia, and in those years, the Texan has lived more lives than a dragonfly. From promising actor to romantic comedy king to McConaissance that forced the industry to take him seriously and gave him the opportunity to showcase his Oscar-winning acting skills. Now, McConaughey is in his business and philanthropic phase with a dash of acting. (Or, what we like to call the George Clooney way).

Speaking to us from one of the few places the public has seen him recently, his office, the McConaughey, now in a bow tie, is a familiar background to his fans. On one side, there is an American flag and on the other a Texas flag (symbols that could be seen behind, we do not know, the Governor of Texas).

And although, days after we spoke with McConaughey, he declared that he was not going to perform for the moment (he told us that he was still deciding when we asked him), The quasi-paternal role he has assumed over his home state of Texas cannot be mistaken for it. Following a massive storm that left much of the state without power earlier this year, McConaughey went into action while politicians stood idly by, and since then he has worked tirelessly to help people in the community.