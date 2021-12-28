Matt Damon shows off his good command of Spanish

This is what he commented in an interview with Alex Montiel on a media tour when The Martian (Rescue Mission) was launched in 2015. Born in the United States, Damon assured that despite speaking Spanish well, he prefers and understands better the way in which as Mexicans speak and not as they do in Argentina. The actor added that “it is easier (to understand) Mexicans for me. I learned in Mexico when I was 15 years old and it’s easier. “

https://graph.facebook.com/v8.0/instagram_oembed?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fp%2FCJ2e8alAc_I%2F&access_token=EAAGZAH4sEtVABALzYRJ1ndG5oPjm3N5XB952kaKZCCDZADMW5UUlYuf6Coy9ehebw0bLKjmDX9kNMCbwt6xYpJv09m62g9T7YigFVrHEtkUC0NeI5HjTLUmh9XqSrvweHBLf3TE0f93AZCFYI7JKcjkcmIBeCwzZAdnwGOieZB5wZDZD

Damon, 50, has been awarded multiple times for his work in acting and directing. Among his most notable accolades are a 1998 Oscar Award in the category of Best Original Screenplay for his work in Good Will Hunting (Indomitable Mind), as well as 4 more nominations by The Academy: two for Best Actor, one for Best Supporting actor and another for Best Picture for Manchester by the sea (Manchester by the sea).

He also has two Golden Globes: one for Best Screenplay for Good Will Hunting and the other for Best Actor for his role in The Martian (Mission Rescue). In addition, he has multiple nominations for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), the Critics’ Choice Movie Award and Screen Actors Guild Awards, to name a few.

Matt Damon started his career in 1988 at Mystic Pizza, but his resume highlights School Ties, Good Will Hunting, Saving Private Ryan, Ocean’s Eleven. , The Bourne Identity, Ocean’s Twelve, Margaret, Elsyum, Interstellar (Interstellar) and The Martian (Rescue Mission).