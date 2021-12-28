‘Matrix Resurrections’: Keanu Reeves almost changed his name to one of the worst in history – movie news

Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today, but before he became famous, his agents asked him to change his name and it’s good that he didn’t … because it was the worst name ever!

Keanu Reeves is one of the most loved people in the entertainment industry. Perhaps because of his infinite kindness to each person who makes his feature films possible, or because he has had as many adventures as any “bad boy” and is still the shy type who cannot declare his love to Sandra Bullock (Unforgivable).

Whatever the case, Keanu is on top with Neo’s return in Matrix Resurrections But, before fame and applause, his agents believed there was an obstacle to his success in Hollywood: your name. Of Hawaiian origin, Keanu’s name means “cool breeze” and the actor’s representatives found it “too exotic”, as shared by the protagonist of Matrix in various interviews.

Keanu Reeves considered two name changes in order to be famous in Hollywood.



As a guest on the Jimmy Fallon show, Keanu Reeves shared how at age 20, “when he was driving his first car and finally arriving in Hollywood”, he had to weigh the option of changing his name forever. What did Keanu do at this crossroads? Go to the sea!

I went to the sea because this is an important thing, they were going to change my name!

When he returned from his little excursion, Keanu already had a choice for his new identity: Chuck spadina. “I went to my agents and said ‘Chuck Spadina’, but they said no” (and the fans are sincerely grateful). The 20-year-old actor did not understand why they did not want to accept his new name. That didn’t stop him. “I was getting better with my options, so I was like ‘How about Templeton Page Taylor?’ I was more or less discouraging them.”, confessed the also protagonist of John wick.

