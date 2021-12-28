Masahiro Sakurai shares details of which game has impacted him the most in 2021 and more – Nintenderos

Interesting statements come to us from Masahiro Sakurai, director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The popular Japanese developer was featured in the 2021 edition of the game creators’ feedback compilation of 4Gamer. Sakurai joined the year-end coverage for the first time after declining the offer in previous years.

The reason why he has agreed to participate this time is that the content additions for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have already ended, so he noted that he no longer has to worry about speculation of new Smash content every time he mentioned a specific title.

These are the details that have been shared:

4Gamer’s year-end coverage usually asks game creators about a game, a franchise not related to video games and a person who has impacted them throughout the year .

. Sakurai mentioned Inscryption as the recent game that impacted him the most. He noted that the PC card game made by Daniel Mullins includes many meta features and exceeds the usual limits in games.

as the recent game that impacted him the most. He noted that the PC card game made by Daniel Mullins includes many meta features and exceeds the usual limits in games. As for the person who impacted him the most in 2021, Sakurai mentioned Hidetaka miyazaki . He commended the FromSoftware CEO for having a first-class balance and continuing to influence the video game industry.

. He commended the FromSoftware CEO for having a first-class balance and continuing to influence the video game industry. Sakurai also noted the remarkable activity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the non-video game entertainment franchise that impacted him the most.

Finally, tell you that Sakurai reiterated what she already wrote in her last Famitsu column, that is, that it will take some time to reveal what you are doing. The developer mentioned that he wouldn’t mind if people ended up forgetting about him for a while and that he’s not sure if he’ll join 4Gamer’s coverage in the next few years, because he doesn’t really like deciding on the best games.

