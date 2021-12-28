Marshmello returns with a new style to Fortnite for Chapter 3

Marshmello was one of the first great collaborations of the popular battle royale and this time he is back in the store. The famous DJ returns to Fortnite to bring us a new style of his original skin.

The new look is a recolor black military with gold trim on the helmet. The look applies to the rest of the objects within the bundle by Marshmello. So the harvesting tools and the hang glider have also received a new style.





All this will be available in the official Fortnite store for a limited time. The pack can be exchanged for 2,300 V-Bucks and includes the following:

The Melloritmo dance emote

The “Marshtructor” harvesting tool

Apart from the skin by Marshmello, new outfits have also been temporarily added. Among them we have the outfits Kenji and Kuno, returning to the store for Season 1.





Also available the Boba Fett batch, which includes the following:

The backpacking accessory for the Jetpack Z-6.

The Delta Wing Starship.

The Vara Gaffi Gathering Tool.

In addition, added to the game a skin Stormtrooper and a new hang glider Y-Wing.

We remind you that the new style of Marshmello and the ‘skins’ of Kenji and Kuno will be available in the store for just one day. So that You will have until December 28 to get them.