Maluma confirms that he has a new love, who is it?

Maluma’s heart has a new illusion for months. Is about Susana gomez, the girl who smiled back and with whom he has been seen holding hands on the streets on several occasions. Although they are very much in love, neither the singer nor the girl have confirmed their relationship publicly, but the pretty boy wanted to thank Santa with a curious photo for the special gift he received this year well in advance of Christmas.

© @ maluma

“Thank you, Santa,” wrote the singer on his social networks next to the blurred image with which he intended to raise a wave of mystery regarding the identity of the young woman whom he passionately kisses in front of the Christmas tree. However, his fans already had more than located his new girlfriend, whom they began to tag in the comments.

And it is that since the end of 2020, the two were already seen together, holding hands and having a good time. Enough time for Maluma’s followers to follow the tracks of the young woman who seems to have stolen his heart.

But who is Susana Gómez?

Little is known about her, but everything is intentional. And it is that, while Maluma enjoys the fame and the spotlights, Susana is focused on the less flashy life. By profession an architect and a low profile, Susana managed to conquer the singer for the long time they have known each other; However, the bridal place had been occupied until 2019 by Natalia Barulich, with whom the couple was very much in love, and had to give himself a space to heal and move on.

© GrosbyGroup

Susana is friends with Marlli arias, Maluma’s mother. He also gets along wonderfully with the singer’s sister, Manuela Londoño. And if throwing the mother-in-law and sister-in-law into the bag was not enough, Susana also has a good relationship with Yudi arias, aunt of the singer.

Now that they start showing their photos together, it may be a matter of time before their Instagram profiles are filled with the wonderful moments that their fans have been waiting for a long time.

