main news and Xiaomi phones that will receive the update

After many waiting and leaks, MIUI 13 is official as the very latest version of Xiaomi’s customization layer. This year, MIUI 13 unfolds more than ever by borrowing the strategy of iOS, with a differentiation between the version for phones and for tablets, MIUI 13 Pad.

MIUI 13 comes with a good number of changes to the design and the total invasion of home screen widgets, with new security and privacy features and a performance that, on paper, is better than in previous versions. These are the news and the terminals that will be updated.

MIUI 13 design changes

How could it be otherwise, MIUI 13 comes with a good number of design changes under the arm of which the main protagonists are the widgets. We have a ton of new widgets that you can place wherever you want on the home screen.

These widgets range from shortcuts to ai applicationsweather information, notes, quick settings, calendar or various decorations. Basically, if you want, you can decorate your mobile screen as if it were a folder in the 80s. The widgets have a certain iOS style, although with all kinds of shapes.

In the same field of customization, MIUI 13 allows you customize your virtual assistant so it looks the way you want. You can customize their voice, the word they will respond to, and choose from over 50 styles of clothing and accessories to dress Xiao AI – Xiaomi’s Assistant – however you like.

Of course, a new batch of wallpapers, both static and animated. This time the animated backgrounds are based on microscopic perspective, showing animations of different crystals such as citric acid or vitamin C.

Still in the field of design, MIUI 13 debuts your own font. It receives the name of Mi Sans, a typeface specially designed to be visible on our mobiles and behave correctly in both English -or Spanish- and Chinese.

MIUI 13 privacy news

MIUI 13 includes a number of privacy and security protections and enhancements, including system-level protection against fraud and scams. Basically, the system detects possible scams or phishing links in SMS messages or calls, filtering them or showing you a warning.

Security is enhanced with the crash on installing potentially harmful apps, which is something like a Play Protect of the house. Other security improvements apply to facial recognition, where Xiaomi ensures that MIUI 13 uses intelligent recognition that prevents more information from being collected than is strictly necessary during the use of the system. That is, the face and nothing else.

Privacy protection extends to personal documents such as a passport or identity document. The system recognizes these types of documents and adds a privacy watermark, blurring strategic parts. Finally, the Xiaomi App Store adds details about what data each application collects, as Apple did long ago in the App Store.

Performance improvements

Of course, we wouldn’t be talking about a new version of MIUI without the promise of system performance improvements. Here Xiaomi mentions a increase in system fluency between 20% and 26% compared to MIUI 12.5, and between 15% and 52% in third-party applications.

This opening the hand a little with the background processes. According to Xiaomi, MIUI 13 supports an average of 14 background applications in its tests (more than previous versions) and reduces the wear caused by read and write operations on the system by 5%.

Connectivity between devices

Along with MIUI for phones, Xiaomi has announced MIUI Pad, the version optimized for the larger screens of its tablets. MIUI 13 will also facilitate interaction between different devices similar to the “super devices” in HarmonyOS.

Under the name of My Magic Center, it is currently a beta but the idea is the same as we have seen previously: use an app on the mobile and be able to continue using it on the tablet, transmit photos or documents from one to another, sync clipboard and similar functions.

Xiaomi phones that will be updated to MIUI 13

MIUI 13 will begin to reach the Xiaomi 11 and Xiaomi 12 in a stable version before the end of January 2022. A little later the update to Xiaomi’s foldable, the Xiaomi MIX Fold, will arrive. At the moment Xiaomi has shared only the first batch of mobiles which will be updated to MIUI 13.