light blue blouse with the most beautiful neckline of the year

The actress Julia Roberts, the most beautiful woman in the world for some, we love it. Thinking about his filmography makes us sigh. ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Notting Hill’, ‘Erin Brockovich’… In addition to being a great professional, she wins at short distances. In his public appearances he falls in love with his light. It is the smile of America. We are fans of the Hollywood actress and also of her impeccable style, which is perfected over the years. And he has left us a new sample with one of the most beautiful blouses of the moment.

Julia Roberts loves it be natural. Whether on the red carpet or in the ‘street style’, the Oscar winner manages to capture our attention. Without going any further, last weekend he enjoyed a Christmas break after filming his new movie ‘Ticket to Paradise’ (with George Clooney), in Queensland (Australia). She took the opportunity to take a trip with her children and her husband to Sydney. For your day off chose a simple look casual. His star garment was a precious sky blue v neckline blouse that conquered us. He couldn’t do it more justice.

Her top, with the most beautiful neckline that we have seen so far this year, is a model from the Rixo brand. Has marine motifs (mermaids, corals, waves …) and fits perfectly with the dreamy personality that teaches in each interview. The 54-year-old American knows how to take advantage of it. Her light blue blouse enhanced her features. She did not need to put on makeup to shine. He showed his face without artifice, with his face washed and his hair loose with little marked waves.

Julia Roberts she had a very fashionable informal look that gave us several keys to the summer of 2022. The romantic blouses are going to continue conquering the good weather and the luckiest ones are going to release them now, like Julia Roberts. The protagonist of ‘Eat, Pray, Love’, combined her beautiful top with some white shorts and a pair of flat sandals.

The interpreter, who became icon and inspiration without intending it, completed his outfit with a couple of dark sunglasses and added a delicate necklace to her cleavage. A chain from which hung a circular medal that increased the attractiveness of the blouse. We anticipate that the top style between innkeeper and bolero It will be a ‘must’ of 2022.

We are looking forward to seeing it on screen at ‘Ticket to Paradise’, where together with George Clooney he gives life to a divorced couple who travel to Bali in a desperate attempt to prevent their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever) from getting married.

The most beautiful light blue blouse of 2021

The Julia Roberts de Rixo top it’s a garment viral. It has puffed sleeves that give it a romantic touch that sweeps wherever it is proposed. The front of the design has been made with a Vee cut for a deep but subtle neckline. The buttons lined with the marine print on the top give it a naive touch. Their gathers under the chest are a success. Whatever size you are, Rixo’s blouse will fit you well.

As shown on the firm’s website, Looks great with other bold print bottoms. Many of the influencers who already have the blouse in their possession, combine it gracefully with jeans and white garments.

Rixo

Rixo PAYTON – SEA LIFE BLUE CREAM TOP

