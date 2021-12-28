Lessons we learned from “One Day” while waiting for its series on Netflix

“One Day” is a film that beyond making us reflect on love, makes us think about life and of all the opportunities that we can lose by not making decisions at the right time.

Even though the movie starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess It was released in 2012, to date it remains a reference in terms of relationships that arise from a friendship, so Netflix recently announced that it would work on its own series.

The truth is that after having seen thousands of times “One Day”, in each reproduction we learn or rather, we analyze a new lesson. Here are some that we should not miss:

You never become the friend who endures everything

One of the greatest lessons he left us “One Day” is to know that friendship depends on two people (although there are no romantic ends), the honey must be reciprocalor and both parties should be there when needed, not just one should be the ‘unconditional’.

Don’t fall in love with your jerk friend

Great care! That jerk friend who knows what has you at his feetHe can take advantage of that, and also pass his conquests in front of you as if you did not feel anything, although in the heart it cannot be commanded, try better to get away from him before it is too late.

One nail does not take out another nail

Even if Emma was not happy, tried to be and forget dexter getting into a relationship known as “worse is nothing,” and it didn’t work for him because those kinds of relationships never work. So it’s best to fully heal until you decide to give yourself a chance at love.

People change and the world changes

That lout man that you thought was never going to change and loving you seriously can change, although that usually only happens in movies. It is good to have hope but neither leave it all to fateFor people to change, very specific things have to happen in their lives.

Value what you have, then it may be too late

Dexter didn’t take advantage of Emma all the time she was only for him, and when he realized what he had, fate separated them. There is only one life and you have to live each moment as if it were your last.

Although probably, “One Day” He left us many more lessons, the previous ones are fundamental to know how much we are excited about the series of the film that will soon arrive on Netflix. We can prepare the tissues, the popcorn and a blanket for the marathon.