Less isolation time in the US

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guide for the management of Covid-19 and reduced the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for the new coronavirus.

Infected people must isolate themselves from others for five days if they do not experience symptoms, shortening the previously recommended 10 days.

After the isolation period, people with Covid-19 must wear a mask for an additional five days when around other people.

For people who have been exposed to Covid-19 and are not vaccinated or have not yet received their booster shot, the CDC also recommended five days of quarantine.

Officials said the guidance is in line with growing evidence that people are most infectious during the two days before and three days after symptoms appear.

International stock markets indicate that they could continue testing new all-time highs. On Wall Street, trading in stock futures was on the rise, a move that was also guiding European stocks.

In the last week of the year, the low financial volume sets the tone for operations. There are few macroeconomic references or shock news to significantly change the course of business.

Yesterday, in the United States, the S&P 500 broke a new record and closed with a rise of 1.38%, the 69th record at the end of this year. The Nasdaq came close to accomplishing the same feat, ending up 1.39%. The Dow was up 0.98%.

Stock markets on the rise on low volume days

🦠 The news about the omicron variant is kept on the air. Although it is more contagious and the cases are increasing, the indications that its effects are less serious and that the contagion curve in some countries is beginning to subside are encouraging investors. This information gives the market confidence that the global economic recovery can outweigh the risks of the coronavirus and the tightening of monetary policy.

🛍️ Signs that consumer spending remains strong are also encouraging investors. Yesterday, MasterCard reported an annual growth of 8.5% for the Christmas campaign in the United States, above the 7.4% expected by the company for the period (from November 1 to December 24). The figure is the highest in the last 17 years, which shows that the engine of economic recovery continues to start.

🏭 In Asia, some news also shows that the economy insists on moving forward: Japan’s industrial production exceeded estimates. In November it reached 5.4%, compared to estimates of 2.9%

UK markets will be closed for public holidays (Boxing Day)

The United States publishes the Consumer Confidence indicator

Brazil reveals its national unemployment rate as of October

Argentina publishes the status of retail sales as of October

Mexico updates the status of international reserves as of December 24

December 29:

Crude Oil Inventories from the International Energy Agency

December 30:

US Releases Initial Unemployment Benefit Claims

Ministry of Finance of Mexico releases public finance report as of November

The more crypto adoption grows in Latin America, the more the Treasury’s interest increases

The 10 most read interviews of Bloomberg Línea Argentina in 2021

The 4 challenges of Iván Duque 8 months after leaving the House of Nariño in Colombia

The destinations of Latam for 2022: recommendations of the staff of Bloomberg Line

A major Israeli hospital started what it says is the first formal clinical trial to examine the safety and efficacy of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine. Sheba Medical Center has begun giving a fourth dose to 150 healthcare workers who received the third injection before August 20 and currently have low antibody counts, according to a hospital statement.

Sheba Medical Center has begun giving a fourth dose to 150 healthcare workers who received the third injection before August 20 and currently have low antibody counts, according to a hospital statement. Argentine exports increased 37% year-on-year during November of this year, representing the highest level since 2012 , as reported by Télam based on the Foreign Trade Report published by the Argentine Foreign Ministry. With a total of US $ 6,164 million settled by exports in the eleventh month of 2021 , the automotive sector showed the best export performance in the last 8 years

, as reported by Télam based on the Foreign Trade Report published by the Argentine Foreign Ministry. , the automotive sector showed the best export performance in the last 8 years This winter, managers are a nervous wreck. A new survey shows that 72% of CEOs are concerned about losing their jobs in 2022 because of business interruptions , which coincides with 94% of bosses who say that their corporate models must be reviewed within three years.

, which coincides with 94% of bosses who say that their corporate models must be reviewed within three years. The medical adviser to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, said that a vaccination rule should be considered for domestic travel in that country, while the omicron variant generates records of Covid-19 cases in some states and travel continues to be interrupted during the holidays in the US Anthony Fauci said Monday that it would be “reasonable to consider” a requirement to be vaccinated before taking a domestic flight.

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg has said that the “metaverse” is where we will connect with family and friends. The CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. (also known as Facebook) is betting that we will express ourselves “in new, joyful and completely immersive ways.” You have bet on it the future of your company.

10 of the most destructive weather events in 2021 They cost a total of $ 170 billion in damages, according to an investigation by British charity Christian Aid. (via Bloomberg)

From the MCU we take a jump to DC Comics to know the new trailer for The Batman that will hit theaters in March 2022. The next movie of the night watchman delves into a darker tone of the character, after the work of director Christopher Nolan and actor Christian Bale.

This new installment of the Gotham superhero is directed by Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. They appear Paul Dano as The Riddler (The Riddler), Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as him Commissioner Gordon.

🎬 In the new trailer you can see close-ups around the not-so-simple relationship between Batman and Catwoman. The Riddler is not yet fully shown and in contrast, some of his tracks are, highlighting the question marks.

🎬 The film, which suffered delays for its release due to the pandemic, will also be able to be seen from HBO Max in mid-April 2022.

Trailer ‘The Bat and The Cat’ of ‘The Batman’.

