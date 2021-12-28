Leaked what will happen to Ben Affleck’s Batman in the Flash

Ben Affleck will reappear in The Flash as Batman, but who will be the character in the Scarlet Sprinter solo movie (Spoilers notice)

The Flash promises to be a major event for the DCEU. One of the most talked about surprises in the film is the return of Ben Affleck as Batman. The actor will reprise the role of the caped crusader alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman. With two Batman and the Multiverse at stake, anything could happen in the next movie. Now Giant Freakin Robot has leaked from a trusted and proven insider what will happen to Affleck’s character in Ezra Miller’s long-awaited Scarlet Speedster movie.

Giant Freaking Robot’s source revealed to the site that Ben Affleck’s Batman will die in The Flash. Which would close any chance of the actor putting on the Gotham bat cape and hood again. This news seems to be in line with the one that appeared four months ago, which ensured that Ben Affleck would not return as Batman after The Flash; and that the studio was expanding their scenes specifically so they could give their character a farewell to match. It appears that those involved are working to ensure that the scene of his death is as well done and as final as possible.

As a major superhero franchise, comic book character deaths are rarely final. The people who will see The Flash They have seen many comic book heroes come back to life. Most would expect to see Batman die and then magically resurrect a few scenes later, if not in a sequel. Flash has a lot of work to do to make sure audiences accept that his death is real and that Ben Affleck will not be playing the character again.

The source did not reveal how this death scene will play out or how final it will be. But it seems that Michael Keaton’s appearance as Batman will be important, as the actor will play Batman in Batgirl so it seems that what happens in The Flash will establish Michael Keaton’s Batman as the Batman of the DC Extended Universe.

For his part, Ben Affleck doesn’t seem unhappy about his character’s death. Of course, you can’t say much about it, as the movie has yet to be released, but it has hinted. In recent recent interviews, he has said that League of Justice It was a difficult movie for him to make due to problems in his personal life at the time. Speaking of The Flash, told Variety that the movie was “A really nice way to revisit that”. Before this, he had canceled some projects and said that “Couldn’t solve it”, citing the pressure of the movies as too much as he struggled to recover from alcohol addiction. It would make sense that closing his chapter with DC in a satisfying way would mean a lot to the actor. Hopefully, the story will also be really satisfying for the audience.

Let’s hope this death isn’t a final goodbye and that one day Warner Bros will bury the hatchet with Zack Snyder and give us a chance to see his idea for the Justice League trilogy.

