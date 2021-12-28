launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Beyond smartphones, Huawei continues to promote its ecosystem of devices in the country, and now brings to Mexico The Huawei MateStation X, Your New Powerful Desktop all-in-one.

The Huawei MateStation X has an official price in Mexico of 49,999 pesos, available in the Huawei Store online store.

Huawei MateStation X in Mexico, technical characteristics

MateStation x Dimensions and weight 614.16 x 529.74 x 187 mm (with stand) 9 kg approx. Screen 28.2-inch 10-point multi-touch IPS 4K resolution, 3840 x 2560 pixels 500 nits Processor and graphics AMD Ryzen 7-5800H Integrated Radeon Graphics Operating system Windows 10 Home Edition RAM memory and storage 16GB DDR4 512GB M.2 PCIe Ports and connectivity 2x USB-C 3.2 3.5 mm jack for headphones and microphone Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6 Others Wireless keyboard with fingerprint sensor included Price 49,999 pesos





The MateStation X is Huawei’s new bet in the computer market all-in-one with design premium and maximum power. Its body is made of aluminum with a minimalist design, and in front the large 28.2-inch screen and 4K resolution It is the total protagonist by occupying 92% of the front, according to Huawei. In addition, the panel is tactile up to 10 points.

On the MateStation X, Huawei relies on the AMD Ryzen 7-5800H processor for power, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage, and Windows 10 in the operating system.

Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity for the included wireless keyboard with fingerprint sensor is complemented by Wi-Fi 6, two USB-C ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone and microphone jack.





The Huawei MateStation X has an official price of 49,999 pesos, but for launch in Mexico It has a great discount that leaves its final price at 39,999 pesosIn addition to the fact that the Huawei Store offers other promotions such as an additional discount of 2,000 pesos with a section of 1,000 pesos, a Sound Joy speaker as a gift, among others.

In this way, Huawei complements its offer of devices in Mexico, ranging from desktop computers such as the MateStation S, a variety of laptops of different sizes, wearables like the Watch GT 3 and even for children like the Watch Kids 4 Pro, and of course smartphones, with the Huawei nova 9 as the most recent launch in the country.